The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

We reached out for an interview with Vote for Equality, an organization here on Gettysburg College’s campus! We spoke with Marisa, a campus organizer, and Lilly, the campus coordinator, about what their organization is and what it hopes to accomplish among young voters, along with some of their personal aspirations for the organization. Here are their responses!

the interview

Interviewees’ responses are completely their own, although edited for minor spelling or grammar mistakes or truncated in order to create a more digestible article and to align with the Her Campus policies for political pieces.

What is Vote for Equality?

In their analysis of the organization, Lilly and Marisa explain its focus on gendered political issues and the importance of young voter turnout.

Lilly: Vote for Equality is the Feminist Majority’s political arm, which is composed of multiple

student-led campaigns within AZ, MI, NV, PA, NC, OH, CA, and NY. Its primary focuses are the Equal Rights Amendment, abortion rights, and the gender gap — why it is important for women to vote.

Marisa: Vote for Equality is the independent expenditure political action committee of the Feminist Majority, an organization working to achieve gender equality through electoral politics. Specifically, Vote for Equality’s goal is to ensure that college students turn out to vote in battleground states, as young voters (ages 18-29) have the lowest turnout and have the potential to make a huge impact.

What does your role involve?

Each of these members plays a significant part in transmitting the efforts of the organization throughout the college campus. They explain of their roles:

Lilly: I originally started out as the only Campus Organizer, which consists of educating peers on

voting, recruiting volunteers, and speaking to classes, dorms, etc. However, not long after

Mary Kate and Marisa joined, I shifted to the role of Campus Coordinator. This role is a bit more

demanding, in which I am required to attend weekly meetings, organize and register events,

know regulations, and more.

Marisa: I am a Campus Organizer, and I work with the other Organizer and our Campus Coordinator to plan voter registration and information events, collect pledge cards regarding key issues like gender equality and reproductive justice, and educate students on their voting rights. All of us are students who have been hired by Vote for Equality to make a difference on Gettysburg College’s campus!

What do you hope voters will get out of your organization and out of this article?

When asked what they hope will be the takeaway of publicizing the efforts of their organization through the article, Lilly and Marisa communicated the benefits of increased support in ensuring that voting rights are maintained.

Lilly: I hope that anyone, regardless of their preferred political party or candidate, considers what is at stake with the upcoming election. Even if some policies or laws do not affect you personally, it can affect your mom, siblings, grandparents, peers, and so much more.

Marisa: I hope that voters will recognize the work that Vote for Equality is doing at Gettysburg and become interested in working with us, especially by supporting our events! We are planning to table on Election Day with free stickers, pins, and buttons, so please stop by before or after you vote to demonstrate your commitment to our issues.

What are your hopes, more generally, for your impact?

In terms of their impact, Lilly and Marisa emphasize their hope that the organization advocates for and ensures the political voice and autonomy of voters.

Lilly: I really hope to make any type of impact, even if it is small, towards protecting women’s rights and the rights of others. I never thought I would have to advocate for my own human rights, but if I’m able to through conversation and grassroots actions then I will be happy.

Marisa: I hope that the people who I have helped register to vote are now lifelong voters and will continue to express their support for equality and justice. On a broader scale, I want to see record youth turnout in this election on all levels, not just in the presidential race. I hope my efforts help protect our democracy and get us to a place where an election is about policy, not panic.

What do you want to tell any readers and voters?

Lilly and Marisa urge voters to consider how their vote matters in each and every election, and to consider their values when voting, saying:

Lilly: Your vote matters! Politics should not have to be a controversial and difficult conversation to have. If there is something that is really important to you, fight for it. Regardless of the political party you are registered for, you can vote for whoever’s campaign aligns the most with you. Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself and your beliefs!

Marisa: Please think about your values and what is important to you in this election. Even if you feel that neither candidate is a perfect fit for what you are looking for in a president, your vote is incredibly important, and you should vote up and down your entire ballot — from local to federal.

What issues are important to you, in this election and in general?

Lilly and Marisa give us a taste of what is important to them in this election and echo each other, highlighting reproductive justice as a main issue important to both interviewees.

Lilly: Abortion, women’s rights, and the Equal Rights Amendment are the most important to me in general. I think that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and beliefs, but no one should force or say that their opinion matters more than someone else. We all come from different cultures, religions, and overall backgrounds that no one has the exact same opinion or viewpoint on something.

Marisa: Democracy, reproductive justice, and equality are extremely important to me.

What do you wish more people knew about?

What Lilly and Marisa feel is most important for readers to know, in terms of the importance of voting, is the effect that each individual’s voice has on impacting the world around them.

Lilly: I wish people knew how crucial it is to vote in this election. Pennsylvania is going to be one of the few states that will ultimately impact who will be elected into office, given that it is a swing state.

Marisa: I wish more people knew that Project 2025 would ban gender-affirming healthcare, eliminate sexual violence prevention on college campuses, and stigmatize same-sex relationships, in addition to banning abortion nationwide. I also wish that more people knew that feminism — a practice of advocating for equality and against oppressive forces — is for everyone, not just women.

conclusion

When assessing Lilly’s and Marisa’s responses, we highlight as key takeaways the importance of their organization, Vote for Equality, on creating a space that supports and encourages individuals, especially young voters, to participate in elections and democracy, in the name of equality. They explain that it is through this participation that we ensure that our right to have our voices heard is protected. Lilly and Marisa echo the sentiments of their organization through their own personal aspirations and the modern issues that are important to them. In doing this interview they issue a call-to-action, as they are seeking volunteers for their election day activities on Tuesday, November 5th!