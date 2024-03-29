This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

Last week was the first day of spring, which makes it my favorite time of year, especially at Gettysburg. Seeing bright blue skies and beautiful cherry blossoms really motivates me to give the end of the semester my all. Knowing that summer break is right around the corner makes spring that much more exciting (although, I’m graduating this year so that excitement is definitely a bit lower than usual). Below, you will find some ideas to make the most of this amazing season!

journal outside Photo by NeONBRAND from Unsplash Now that the weather is a bit nicer, now is the perfect time to spend some more time outside soaking in the sunshine. I also feel like spring is the perfect time to reflect and recharge, kind of like your own personal spring cleaning. Take some time to get outside and write down how you’re feeling, what’s been going on in your life, or anything else you want! go on a bike ride Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus I feel like bike rides and spring go hand-in-hand. There’s no better time to grab your bike and hit the pavement, and Gettysburg is the perfect town for a leisurely ride. If you don’t have a bike on campus, you can rent one through the college outside of CUB. switch out your closet Photo by Duy Hoang from Unsplash As I mentioned before, spring cleaning is a big part of the season. As we get closer to the end of the semester, this is super important as I’m sure we all have acquired many new clothing items throughout the semester. At the end of the school year, I always dread going back home because I always have way too much stuff. So, take the time now to go through your closet and donate what you don’t need! plan a summer trip Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark from Unsplash Even if you have a job or an internship for the summer, we all definitely deserve some time off! Take the time now to plan a getaway with your friends from home, school, a significant other, or your family. You could opt to do something longer and more extravagant, such as visiting a new country, or you could do a small weekend trip to a city near you. The options are endless! You can even just go on a day trip somewhere, and it could be fun to make it a solo trip as well. read for pleasure Photo by Blaz Photo from Unsplash Now that a lot of my midterms are over, it’s pretty much smooth sailing until graduation (woohoo)! I’m excited to take some extra time to read the books that have been on my to-read-list for a while, as I feel like I never have the time or energy to read for pleasure when I do so much reading for school. You could even read outside, which would be so relaxing!

I hope that you all have a wonderful spring and that you try some of these activities to make the most of the best season!