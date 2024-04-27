This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Geneseo chapter.

Jess Marinaro:

Due to COVID I was only able to go to prom my junior year, and I went with a group of friends due to me being PAINFULLY in the closet. All of my friends had dates, but in hindsight were any of these dates actually good? No. No they were not. So I don’t feel too bad about being left out of all that. However, that night I went to a party and got drunk for the first time! So that was a good time.

McKenna Kelly:

I had two proms and I honestly didn’t like either of them, and I didn’t stay long for either of them. The first prom I went to with a friend of mine who was in the grade below me. I invited her because her best friend, who I was also friends with, was going with her boyfriend and she wanted to go too. I didn’t have any close friends in my grade so I sat with her, her friend and the friend’s boyfriend and his friends who I didn’t know. There was lots of drama, I don’t remember what about. I started crying because I wasn’t having fun and was sad because I was actually looking forward to prom. We left early. We stayed friends until about December after she kept canceling on me/ghosting me. My second prom I went with my current best friend. We were supposed to sit with another group of girls we were somewhat friends with but there was too much drama. We only stayed for like an hour and a half.

Nina Fichera:

I only had one prom (thanks, COVID) so I only have one prom date to speak of. He and I are still really good friends—I still have his promposal, too. I also recently got up the courage to ask him if we went to prom together platonically or romantically and learned that it was, indeed, romantic. So maybe that’s an avenue I’m going to venture down this summer when we get together for the first time in four years!

Aurora:

I went to my senior prom with my friends, but I did go to prom my sophomore year. My date was a great friend and us going to prom together started some DRAMA in my hometown. Long story short, a grown woman called me a “high school homewrecker” on her public Facebook. Anyway, we are both gay now and lovely friends! We do not see each other a ton but do have an almost 3,000 day long Snapchat streak.

Venus Martinez:

I went out to prom with my then-girlfriend. Funny enough, I wrote an article about how badly she treated me so I think you can guess how that went. :) At the time it was obvious we were gonna go to prom together and it was kinda nice, but she was kinda being a bummer because of these girls we didn’t really hang out with anymore and then she “had a migraine.” We kept dating until about checks watch three months ago and we are very much not friends anymore because she is a *censored* *Spongbob whale censor noises*