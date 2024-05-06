This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Geneseo chapter.

Most people have at least one. Here are ours.

Venus Martinez

I have a lot. That’s probably a red flag. I think my main two would probably be Trisha Paytas and then Lucas Wong who used to be in NCT and WAYV but now he’s a solo artist. Okay so Trisha Paytas, she’s kinda iconic what can I say….like??? Her “Crying on the Floor” videos??? I still to this day use the “I am no longer talking” thumbnail as a reaction photo like every other day at this point. She’s hilarious and she hasn’t done anything wrong lately I think???? But yeah, Lucas Wong. My husband. Yes, he would call me fat and broke and tell me I would never amount to everything, but he’s hot so. I don’t care (I care but still). I love him, his comeback ate.

Nina Fichera

I’m not sure I have one??? I’m having a hard time thinking of anyone I follow that’s kinda problematic. Mostly I follow small(ish) creators within my fandoms and then some random creators like Chad Chad.

Lauren Davies

Oh dear god where do I start! I love Tana Mongeau and will consume any media she posts. I know she is problematic, but in a way she shaped my personality. I also have watched all of John Mulaney’s comedy specials and saw him live a few summers ago. Maia Knight is another one, I know she exploits her children but her videos are so aesthetically pleasing I’m sorry.

Hanna Proaper

John Mulaney because what the heck did he do to his poor wife? I loved him before he was problematic and cheated on his wife and had a baby with the other women.