This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Geneseo chapter.

Credit to Her Campus at St. Ambrose University for inspiring this idea!

Nina Fichera

I have so many songs that could fit under this term…especially Vocaloid songs. And country songs, but I’ve been listening to Vocaloid songs far more recently. One of the songs on my repeat playlist is “Meru” by n-buna featuring the voice bank of Hatsune Miku. The lyrics are kinda… Yeah. But it’s a gorgeous song, it makes me cry-sing along to it in the shower, and the cover image for it is just phenomenal. I love this song despite the dark lyrics!

Lauren Davies

Oh god, where do I start? As someone who listens to a ton of country music that I struggle to defend to my friends, my playlist is FILLED with “hear me out” songs. One that is not a country song is “Unholy” by Sam Smith. I will not be taking criticism at this time, I simply do not care about your opinion. The song has a great beat and is SO catchy. Live, laugh, love Sam Smith and Kim Petras <3. 

Jess Marinaro

I think my biggest “hear me out” songs would probably be all the emo songs from my middle school years. Will I still stand by my opinion that “Helena” by My Chemical Romance is one of the best songs I’ve ever heard? Yeah. I will. I was also a big Twenty One Pilots fan back then so “Migraine” and “Car Radio” are good options too.

Venus Martinez

Hi, I apparently have a lot of these, but I think my main one would be “The Rizzness” by Taemin. It’s so silly but it’s such a good song. Even though it’s called “The Rizzness,” if you look at the lyrics, he actually very much eats, and the chorus SLAPS, idc. Stan Taemin. Also “Touch You,” which is the theme for the anime “Yarichin B*tch Club,” which had me in a CHOKEHOLD during COVID, and I am currently playing it as I type this so, yeah, I love it.

McKenna Kelly

I think my biggest “hear me out” songs are literally anything by the band Hole, especially the songs off the Live Through This album. I know that Courtney Love, the lead singer, did some f*cked up sh*t, but I think this band’s music is just so good that I turn the other way. I’m also a huge Nirvana fan if that’s any consolation. 

Nina Fichera

Geneseo '24

Nina Fichera is the Campus Correspondent for Her Campus at Geneseo. She oversees meetings and writes about a variety of topics, such as music (especially K-Pop and Taylor Swift), her experiences as a hopeless romantic, what it's like for her as a writer, and other entertainment-based articles. Outside of Her Campus, Nina is currently a senior with a double major in English (with a Creative Writing concentration) and Adolescent Education (with an English concentration) as well as a minor in Human Development. She was the head fiction editor for the SUNY magazine Gandy Dancer in Spring 2023. In her free time, Nina adores writing to her heart's content, usually in the realm of fiction and fanfiction. She also loves cross-stitch, spending time with her friends, learning K-Pop dances, and reading.
Lauren Davies

Geneseo '24

Lauren is the social media director and event coordinater for HerCampus at Geneseo. She keeps all the HerCampus at Geneseo socials up to date, and plans fun events on the Geneseo campus! Outside of HerCampus, Lauren is an English Adolescent Education major at Geneseo! In Lauren's free time she loves to walk her dog, Stewart, podcasting, drinking coffee, and hanging out with her friends!
Jess Marinaro

Geneseo '24

Jess Marinaro is the senior editor and secretary at the Her Campus at SUNY Geneseo. They edit articles and correspond with general members of the club. Outside of Her Campus, Jess is studying English Creative Writing and Sustainability Studies. They have had creative writing published in literary magazines such as Gandy Dancer and Iris Magazine. They are a member of Sigma Tau Delta. She is also an RA at Geneseo’s campus and loves helping her residents. When not hunched over her computer, Jess can often be found hiking, running, or frolicking around the nearest New York State Park with Geneseo’s Outdoor’s Club. They love to write about queer topics, taylor swift, and movies–especially horror.
Venus Martinez

Geneseo '27

stream "not okay" by ateez or you just hate fun. they/she
McKenna Kelly

Geneseo '27

McKenna Kelly is a new Her Campus user from SUNY Geneseo. She is an undecided major, but is considering choosing history. She enjoys binge watching Grey's Anatomy in her free time.