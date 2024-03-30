This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Geneseo chapter.

Credit to Her Campus at St. Ambrose University for inspiring this idea!

Nina Fichera

I have so many songs that could fit under this term…especially Vocaloid songs. And country songs, but I’ve been listening to Vocaloid songs far more recently. One of the songs on my repeat playlist is “Meru” by n-buna featuring the voice bank of Hatsune Miku. The lyrics are kinda… Yeah. But it’s a gorgeous song, it makes me cry-sing along to it in the shower, and the cover image for it is just phenomenal. I love this song despite the dark lyrics!

Lauren Davies

Oh god, where do I start? As someone who listens to a ton of country music that I struggle to defend to my friends, my playlist is FILLED with “hear me out” songs. One that is not a country song is “Unholy” by Sam Smith. I will not be taking criticism at this time, I simply do not care about your opinion. The song has a great beat and is SO catchy. Live, laugh, love Sam Smith and Kim Petras <3.

Jess Marinaro

I think my biggest “hear me out” songs would probably be all the emo songs from my middle school years. Will I still stand by my opinion that “Helena” by My Chemical Romance is one of the best songs I’ve ever heard? Yeah. I will. I was also a big Twenty One Pilots fan back then so “Migraine” and “Car Radio” are good options too.

Venus Martinez

Hi, I apparently have a lot of these, but I think my main one would be “The Rizzness” by Taemin. It’s so silly but it’s such a good song. Even though it’s called “The Rizzness,” if you look at the lyrics, he actually very much eats, and the chorus SLAPS, idc. Stan Taemin. Also “Touch You,” which is the theme for the anime “Yarichin B*tch Club,” which had me in a CHOKEHOLD during COVID, and I am currently playing it as I type this so, yeah, I love it.

McKenna Kelly

I think my biggest “hear me out” songs are literally anything by the band Hole, especially the songs off the Live Through This album. I know that Courtney Love, the lead singer, did some f*cked up sh*t, but I think this band’s music is just so good that I turn the other way. I’m also a huge Nirvana fan if that’s any consolation.