The past is in the past…right?

Venus Martinez:

Five Nights at Freddy’s or Killing Stalking. Y’all are weird. FNAF was around 2014-2015 and y’all are STILL weird. Personally, I should not have seen so many edits or Michael Afton in compromising positions with his FATHER. FATHER. HE IS THE REASON HE IS ALIVE WHY IS HE IN BED WITH HIM. anyways. Killing Stalking. And I’m talking about all you little weirdos that said Killing Stalking was a BL. IT’S NOT. STOP IT. go sit in the corner. But yea, dishonorable mention to ARMY’s, we’ve gotten better but back in the day…yikes. Another dishonorable mention to Jujutsu Kaisen, weirdos.

Wrileigh Bacon:

Personally I believe that the Voltron: Legendary Defenders fanbase back in 2014 was one of the worst places to be in at the time. The fans bullied the creators of the show severely into putting in so many ships. Someone even made cupcakes for the show producers at Dreamworks but they put shards of glass into the cupcakes. That’s an actual crime. I hope that the live-action reboot they’re planning on making isn’t going to elicit the same reaction from people.

McKenna Kelly:

In 2020 I was bored and mentally ill and had access to TikTok. So naturally I was chronically online. I was obsessed with Danganronpa and My Hero Academia, and my entire TikTok FYP was flooded with content from these fandoms. Thankfully I was in the few more normal areas of the fanbase, but there was some weird shit going on. There were people making yaoi art of teens, shipping kids and adults, and even some shit involving period blood, (in both maybe I don’t remember). There were also so many allegations of racism and cultural appropriation and tons of infighting.

Samantha M:

I’ve been a part of way too many fandoms and some of them I definitely am not going to share out of pure embarrassment, but I think that the weirdest fandom I’ve been a part of is probably the Supernatural fanbase. No matter how much I love this show and…most…of the characters, I can definitely admit that there are some weird things that happen behind closed doors of this fandom. For example, two of the characters in one of the biggest ships in this show are literally BROTHERS. STOP IT. Even though I low-key am still in this fandom, my honorable mention would definitely be Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir because the fans are either children who don’t understand a lot of the deeper messages in the show, or people in their twenties who just want to see Marinette and Adrien finally get together. I will say, though, that I still am a sucker for Miraculous because sometimes you just need a good love story and Marinette and Adrien (and Ladybug and Cat Noir) are just so head-over-heels in love with each other that it makes me want that in my own life.

Meagan O’Hara:

Undertale :(

Anna McBride:

Genshin Impact. Zenless Zone Zero. Valorant. Fire Emblem. League of legends. Morarity The Patriot. Jujutsu Kaisen.