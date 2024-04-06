This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Geneseo chapter.

We may only know the titles right now, but we can still claim them as our own.

Jess Marinaro

As a certified sad girl music lover, I’m gonna claim “I Can Do it With a Broken Heart” because I think it’s gonna make me ugly cry. I’ve seen a lot of people on TikTok compare the song title to her performing on the Eras tour after having just suffered the heartbreak of breaking up with Joe. I think the narrative of someone having to mourn their relationship while also being so aggressively in the public eye is really tragic. If there’s one thing Taylor does really well it’s a song about a tragic, devastating romance.

Nina Fichera

I’m calling dibs on “loml” as my song. I’m pretty sure this is either abbreviated “love of my life” or “light of my life,” which as a hopeless romantic very much fits my entire vibe. There are a bunch of songs I’m looking forward to just from their titles alone!

Venus Martinez

“Down Bad.” I am INCREDIBLY down bad for men that would probably throw a bucket of concrete at my head. I get a crush and all of a sudden, he becomes my entire world, he looks at me and I’m out here giggling like a middle school girl, he talks to me or says hi and all of a sudden I look like Homer in that one episode of The Simpsons or Priscilla in the movie during her marriage scene. As someone who is currently infatuated beyond belief, Taylor wrote this song for me. Because in my head, we’re already married (I didn’t take my meds today).

Lauren Davies

Oh god, how do I choose!? As a track five girly through and through, I KNOW “So Long London” will be so so so so good, but “Fresh Out the Slammer” has such an exciting title. Regardless, I love Taylor and she is literally a no skip artist for me so I have complete confidence that I will love each and every one. Anyway, Joe Alwyn lock your doors!!!

Hanna Proaper

I think I would pick “But Daddy I Love Him” simply because I am a child of divorce (Harry Styles and Taylor, of course). I think this song will be such a fun song to listen to and I am extremely excited to actually see if it has anything to do with Harry.