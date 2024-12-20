The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With all the rumors circulating about TikTok being banned in the United States, it has turned out to be more official. In April of this year, the U.S. Senate passed a law that would force TikTok to stop its partnership with its Beijing-based partner in China. President Biden argued that he was worried TikTok having a partnership with China would go and start selling American data, and it needed to be stopped. With China being involved in everything from data to watching what we do, it raises concerns about privacy and national security. However, some argue that this measure might be too extreme and could be based on misunderstandings or overblown fears.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, an appeals court upheld the law, which means it would go into effect on January 19th, 2025. In May of this year, TikTok tried to sue and state their case that it would be infringing on the First Amendment rights of Americans. The court came back with a statement saying that the ban was not violating the First Amendment, seemingly to cover their tracks. In a statement, TikTok suggested it would appeal the decision: “The Supreme Court has an established historical record of protecting Americans’ right to free speech, and we expect they will do just that on this important constitutional issue,” said company spokesperson Michael Hughes, per CNN.‘This Is Nuts’: TikTok Just Got Closer to Being Banned in the U.S — Here’s Why

This turned out to be controversial because by doing this, they have potentially infringed on Americans’ free speech to be able to post whatever they choose and allow people to express themselves freely. TikTok is one outlet for so many young and old people to be able to dance, sing, or even express their own opinions about an issue. From creators like Mama Tot, who likes to spread awareness for mental health and give people an outlet to feel seen and heard, to many others, TikTok has become a significant platform for personal expression.

Small businesses also use TikTok to sell their products and promote advertisements within the “For You” page to allow people to look and buy their products. This is all facilitated through content creators, some of whom even make a living wage off the videos they create. The platform has become a vital tool for marketing and reaching new customers, helping many small businesses thrive in the digital age.

Some users even use this app to escape reality and watch funny videos. There is so much good that comes from this app because it stands out from the rest of the social media platforms. People can rant, dance, laugh, be funny, and overall express themselves through this app. It helps provide a gateway for young people and those in college to relate and have fun. It is not just a tool for entertainment but also a means of connection and community building.

Given all these benefits, it is important to contact local senators and state governments to try and reason over this issue. Advocates argue that banning TikTok would not only limit free speech but also cut off a significant source of livelihood for many creators and small business owners. The law has sparked a larger debate about digital privacy, free speech, and international relations, making it a crucial issue to address. Understanding the far-reaching impacts of such a ban is essential in making an informed decision.