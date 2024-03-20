The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The last month of school is here, and it brings a strange sense of finality with it. We will be separated from the friends we see every day for four months and move back into our childhood bedroom with our college textbooks. We are reunited with family and quickly remember why we liked living with our roommates instead of our siblings. As everything comes to a quick and unexpected end, we lose track of time and miss out on opportunities with friends in the most crucial final moments. Let’s face this final month of college together and discover ways to create a memorable end to the school year.

Set a study schedule for finals

We have to begin with some housekeeping. We worked hard for our GPA all semester, so letting it drop now for the sake of friendship is not the goal. Procrastination is hitting as the move-out date gets closer. Do not succumb to the false promises of sleep and half-credit late work. Rather than letting the work pile up right before finals, set a study schedule for yourself. You will have more time for friends when you set clear times of work compared to play.

Plan Move Out Early

Moving out is one of the most stressful times of the year for college students. Finals, graduation, and moving a year’s worth of stuff into a storage unit or across the country make for a stressful final week of school. Don’t let your final week be filled with last-minute packing and days of storage transfers. The earlier you devise a plan for moving out, the more prepared and organized the process will be. Starting to make plans to move out about a month before graduation will make your finals week more manageable and leave you with better memories than cleaning for the last five days of school.

ReConnect with ACQUAINTANCES

As soon as you return home for the summer, you realize you never got coffee with that classmate you always meant to or never had a birthday dinner for your suite-mate. Be intentional about reconnecting with people in your life, even just for a coffee or lunch on campus. College is the only time you live next to people you see every day at work or class; take advantage of this unique time of life.

Create intentional Time with Friends

The only feeling worse than realizing you did not reconnect with acquaintances is realizing you did not spend time with your friends on campus. College is one of the only times you can live with or near all your best friends, so do not let homework and procrastination get in the way of this special phase of life. Plan on hosting a movie, board game, or PowerPoint night with snacks! You will have memories of college forever, so cultivate fun experiences with friends.

Find an event in the city

As summer approaches, there will be more concerts and events in Phoenix, so catch a few before your flight out. Go to a local farmer’s market, catch a local concert, or have a girls’ night out. You can also try out some new restaurants or coffee shops. Homework and moving out should not prevent you from experiencing city life!

As the last month approaches, take control of your schedule! Do not let procrastination and forgetfulness make up your final month. Make unforgettable memories before your college experience ends!