What’s Happening in Arizona this Holiday Season? Find Events that Celebrate the Holidays!

There is something so nostalgic about seeing a beautiful show of Christmas lights, music, and warm treats. Many events are happening right now in Arizona that will make your Holiday season magical!

Glendale Glitters

Date: November 29th through January 1st

Time: 5 pm-10 pm

Location: N 58th Ave & W Glendale Ave, 5800 W Glenn Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301

This family-friendly winter wonderland event is full of holiday performances, holiday decor and lights, and delicious food and beverages. Located in Historic Downtown Glendale, this holiday event showcases spectacular light displays that illuminate the night. While this event is open all week, each Friday and Saturday has performances by local artists.

Holidays on the Square

Dates: December 6th, 13th, and 20th, 2024

Time: 5 pm-8 pm

Location: Goodyear Civic Square

Holidays on the Square in Goodyear, AZ is a free family-friendly event that is a great place to create holiday memories. Enjoy live performances and plays by musicians and live theater done by delicious foods and beverages. Be ready to put those skates on to slide into the ice-skating rink! Don’t forget to take your picture with Santa before you leave!

Merry Main Street

Date: November 29th – December 30th

Time: 5 pm – 10 pm

Location: 56 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Merry Main Street located in Downtown Mesa is a wonderful holiday celebration. Come and enjoy the beautiful live performances, warm treats and beverages, and light displays and holiday decorations. With delightful activities such as Visits and Santa, where you will be able to take free pictures with Santa, or try out the ice-skating rink under the stars; you can create holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

Cookies N’ Cocoa

Date: December 13th

Time: 6 pm-8 pm

Location: 1200 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282

Cookies N’ Cocoa is an event that was started in 2019 after founder, Cierra Chamot, lost her best friend, Heather, in a car accident. Heather loved Christmas, so Cierra honored her best friend and kept Heather’s memory alive. Cookies N’ Cocoa is a free event that asks everyone to enjoy a free cup of cocoa and cookies with Santa at a winter wonderland in the middle of Arizona!

Everyone remembers how it felt to celebrate the holidays as a kid. How bright the Christmas lights twinkled, how much wonder there was surrounding Santa and his elves, the excitement of opening Christmas presents, and the safe comfort of snuggling in a blanket to watch your family’s favorite Christmas movie. However, the Holiday magic does not end when we get older, instead, we are asked to share and instill that same wonder into others and sometimes find it within ourselves and let it out again.