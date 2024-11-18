The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

Before the rush of the Christmas season, we get an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving. A time to reflect on what we are thankful for and gather with our loved ones. Taking the time to reflect and be thankful is a good thing to do, but these practices can be done beyond the Thanksgiving season. When a person practices gratitude, it is a good reminder to not focus on all of the bad things going on in life and can help give a more positive outlook on life. These are some things you can do to practice being grateful in your day-to-day life.

Keep a Gratitude Journal

A gratitude journal is a great way to write down and reflect on what you are thankful for. You can use it to keep track of all of the blessings in your day-to-day life and do writing prompts as well. Here are a few writing prompt ideas for your own gratitude journal:

Who am I grateful for this past week?

What is a happy childhood memory?

How can I express thankfulness to someone this week?

What is one thing that I take for granted?

Write “Thank You” Cards

My favorite way to express gratitude is through thank-you notes. I love being able to put in writing the reasons why I am thankful for someone. They can be written to someone about anything: for a birthday present they gave you or simply thank them for being a great friend. I love being able to personalize them to the person I am writing them to, and it gives the recipient a keepsake so they can remember how they were valued. You can even write a simple thank you note to a stranger! You could give one to the Starbucks barista who makes your coffee, or to your boss for all of the work that they do. I guarantee it will make their day so much brighter.

Name Five Good Things

One thing I like to practice is naming five good things that happened during the day before I go to bed. They can be very simple things such as “It is cooler outside” or “I got to see my friend today.” It is a good way to remember that good things still happen even on the hardest days.

Tell Someone You Appreciate Them

The simplest way of practicing gratitude is just telling someone they are appreciated. You can call your mom just to say that you love her, or thanking a cashier at the fast food restaurant. Showing kindness and gratefulness towards a person is a great way to make someone feel loved and appreciated.

A Bible verse I like to remember is Psalm 118:24. It reads, “This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it (ESV)”. I am glad that I have a reason to give thanks every day! From my personal experience, practicing gratefulness has helped me have a more positive view on life, and not take things for granted. I hope these tips help and that you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!