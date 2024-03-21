The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people remember the nostalgia of searching for Easter eggs, running around with an Easter basket in hand looking for tiny plastic eggs filled with candy. If you were lucky, you could even find the golden egg! There is such a serotonin boost a person gets when finding an easter egg on the ground. Even as college students, it can still be enjoyable and nostalgic to have Easter egg hunts with your friends. But what if you want to do something more than a traditional Easter egg hunt? If you are looking to spice up your own egg hunt for young adults, here are some ideas!

Hide Eggs Around Your College Campus

If you and some friends plan on staying on campus, consider having a campus-wide Easter egg hunt! The best way to do so would be to create zones of where the eggs will be, and get creative with where to hide them. Put some in trees, behind outdoor furniture, or even inside some buildings. This is a simpler idea, but finding eggs around your college campus can be a fun time both for the people hiding the eggs and the people finding them.

Escape Room Hunt

If you are unable to go anywhere but want to spice up an egg hunt in your home, you can have an escape room Easter egg hunt. Set up puzzles and riddles around the house for the guests to figure out. Once they solve the puzzle, they get another egg with a clue inside. The goal is to solve as many puzzles as possible to get to the prize at the end. This prize could be a pile of golden eggs or anything of your choosing. This is a great activity to do collaboratively as a group!

Have a Scavenger Hunt

If you are looking for an excuse to go explore your neighborhood or town, a scavenger hunt is a fun idea. Make a starting point, then place an egg with a clue in the next spot. The players may have to find a certain item to continue, or complete a certain task to go on. Similar to the escape room, there can be a prize at the end.

Relay Race

If speed is the game you want to play, a relay race is a good way to do an Easter egg hunt. The goal is to finish the hunt first. First, create a goal for the amount of eggs found. For this example, let’s say 30 eggs. Have teams of two take turns finding eggs in groups of five on a time limit. Once the first person’s time is up, have the second person go out and try to get five more. To make this game more of a challenge, make the eggs harder to find, or create obstacles to get to each egg. The team that gets the set amount of eggs first wins!

Hunt for the Golden Egg

Have a pursuit for the golden egg! To do this, create a point system with different colored eggs. Certain colors are worth more than others. I recommend making the higher-point eggs harder to find. The aim of the game is to get as many points as possible while in pursuit of the golden egg, which is worth the most points. If you want, there can be multiple golden eggs. The person with the most points wins! There can even be a strategy to this game. Some people may choose to get as many higher point eggs to win, while others may rely on finding the golden egg.

These Easter egg hunt ideas are bound to bring back some childhood nostalgia while providing a fresh twist on traditional egg hunts. Have a happy Easter and happy egg hunting!