For many, the spring break scaries mark the point in the semester when burn-out and senioritis start to take a brutal hold. Finding the post-midterm motivation to continue can be hard as assignments are weighted more and start piling up. With the promise of warm summer days up ahead, here are some tips to finish these last few weeks of the semester strong.

Map it out

If you haven’t already, take 15 to 20 minutes to go through your remaining assignments to figure out what the workload for the rest of your classes looks like. Making a schedule of due dates will come in handy when it comes to planning out your weeks. Start first by marking when everything is due, then read over your assignment requirements to get an idea of how long they’ll take you.

After you’ve gotten a vibe for the work, block out some time in your schedule each week dedicated to working on your assignments. It’s better to section off more time than you think you’ll need. That way, it’s like an extra reward of free time if you finish your work early!

Having a solid idea of what the rest of your semester holds can save you the stress of having to contently monitor your class calendars week by week. It’s annoying to have to keep track of all your classes, so save yourself some grief and get it all out of the way now!

Enjoy Good Company

Odds are you and your friends don’t all live in the same city, or even state outside of GCU! When summer comes around, so too does the temporary parting that the longer break brings. While planning trips is always fun, make sure to take advantage of the fact you’re all on campus— or near, for those commuters who brave traffic every day— and hang out when you have the time!

Time spent in good company is never wasted, so don’t feel guilty for taking time away from focusing on school to get coffee or watch a movie with your friends. Rather than wishing the stress of assignments, DQs, and quizzes were over, shift your mindset to focus on the beautiful moments you still have left with your friends and classmates nearby. Otherwise, you can always tie two loose ends at once with a study date!

Remember to breathe

There will be time to worry about serious things when you’re paying a mortgage. For now, take things day by day and keep yourself in the present for each moment. The weather is starting to heat up, the pools on campus are open again, and stampedes are back and hopefully here to stay!

It can be hard to keep on track as the semester gets tough and the temptation of summer hangs around the counter. By putting in the work now and enjoying the time that’s left until the end of April, you’re ready to take the semester by storm. For those of you graduating like myself, mindfulness is crucial as we get ready to transition into the world as adults. Don’t let your last semester fly by without your permission!