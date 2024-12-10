The Subtle Art of Being Strange and Off-Putting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I made a promise to myself that I would be weird and off-putting two years ago. No, this had nothing to do with my lack of friends and the downward trajectory my life was already taking (gulp). Like Jughead Jones said in season one of the genius and ahead-of-its-time television show Riverdale, “In case you haven’t noticed, I’m weird. I’m a weirdo. I don’t fit in. And I don’t want to fit in.” Now, I’m not saying you should wear a beanie every day to class, but I’ve always said he’s onto something. Here is my guide to achieving this rare and unsettling vibe:

Look for eccentric pieces from thrift stores, preferably of vintage fashion and good-quality fabric. Some brands I look for online that other people should know about are Save the Queen, Custo Barcelona, Miss Sixty, Lip Service, Cop Copine, and the French brand Le Jean de Marithe Francois Girbaud. These are all really cool brands that are not as expensive as designer fashion but emulate them all the same. I recommend checking out Depop or Vinted because if you search well enough, you can find some great prices on these second-hand items. Not sure if a shirt is colorful and crazy enough to make a statement? See if the design would make a cool 70s album cover.

Looking for a small way to show you’re different than everyone else? Carry around an iPod shuffle instead of using your phone for music. No one uses these anymore, but if you enjoy the indie sleaze genre of the 2000s and early 2010s, this might be the thing for you. Listening to any music, but specifically the indie sleaze classics like Justice, Imogen Heap, The Strokes, and Daft Punk, just works. The last time I laid eyes on an iPod shuffle in real life must have been when I was eleven years old, so it would be awesome to see these brought back.

Read a known but perturbing book in public instead of interacting with people. Back in 2016, girls used to use this trope for fan fiction (what do you mean the lead singer of a band won’t fall in love with me if I read a book at their concert?) but did you realize you have free will that allows for this? Books that would definitely touch people’s hearts (in one way or another) might be something pretentious like Fyodor Dostoyevsky, nihilistic like Albert Camus, or violent like the infamous anti-western novel, Blood Meridian, by Cormac McCarthy. If you’re feeling edgy, pull American Psycho out of your bag at an event. After all, the movie is a comedy, so it can’t be too bad.

Now, this might sound ominous, but never let anyone know your next move. Maybe one week, you decide to shave off all of your hair or bleach your eyebrows. You could always speak in riddles if you have such a way with words and had a fixation on the Mad Hatter. But I’ve found it refreshing to be unpredictable. Because when you realize you have free will, the possibilities are endless.

One of the things I looked forward to after leaving private school was getting to choose how I’d like to dress, do my makeup, and wear my bling. Experimenting with mixed metal jewelry, glittery eye makeup, and wearing the occasional tights under denim has made me feel more confident in myself. That’s leaving out all of the chainmail I plan on buying once I get my money up unless I can gain a new talent by learning how to weave it together.

Embrace the fact that people are going to think of you as a strange person and find welcoming people with a similar vibe as you. If you’re reading this, chances are you think yourself weird. There’s nothing wrong with being yourself instead of being unhappy. Perhaps some of these suggestions are more unserious and humorous than others. However you choose to take it, know that there is truth to my words.