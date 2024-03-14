Country Gets More Popular

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Country music is evolving, and with Lana Del Rey and Beyonce dropping country albums in the near future, it may seem like the genre is more mainstream than in years past.

traditional and Modern Country

Traditional country commonly includes instruments like the fiddle, steel guitar, drums, and keyboard. My friends and I used to joke that we could make up country songs on the fly. Just sing about drinking beer, women, trucks, tractors, and blue jeans. I think of artists like Alan Jackson or Jimmy Buffett, who use such lyrics in their songs often. This one-and-done formula is not true for all country songs, though.

Recent country songs have more pop-music elements than older songs. Take Morgan Wallen, for instance. If you listen to “Last Night,” his most popular song on Spotify, it includes a synthesizer (a primary instrument for pop music) to make sound waves. Listen closely to the constant beat that sounds like fingers snapping; it’s most likely made by a synthesizer and put on a loop.

This song is popular for a reason: its beat, relatable lyrics, and rhythm are catered to a wide range of audiences. Some people may argue that modern country sounds like pop music with a twang. It’s not watered-down country music, it includes various intentional elements that are meant to appeal to general audiences.

Upcoming Albums

I think Beyonce’s new songs “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES” are distinctly powerful and pay homage to the sound’s origins. “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” includes the banjo, which is a descendant of a West African instrument. It’s played by Rhiannon Giddens, an artist who promotes education on the historical roots of folk music. As Giddens put it in an interview with The Guardian, “Everyone is allowed to enjoy and make country music, especially when done with respect, understanding, and integrity… poor people of all backgrounds came together to make the music…and its birthright is one of the best things about being American.”

While listening to the sound of the songs, I think “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” is upbeat and swing-dance-worthy, while “16 CARRIAGES” is a soul-infused ballad. Although people may have been caught off guard by Beyonce’s genre shift, it has been met with positive anticipation for the full country album.

As for Lana Del Rey’s expected country album, I am unsure what to think because (from what I know now) she is dropping the album in one go, rather than releasing singles beforehand like Beyonce. Lana Del Rey has such a distinct sound to her music, that kind of dreamy California-esque tone to it, that I personally cannot imagine how her country music will sound. I look forward to listening to the album when it drops!

Just like any form of music, country continues to develop and shift. It produces a new interest in the genre, which is exciting. I love how different sounds can mix and blend in new and interesting ways. Although I don’t know how I would feel about a heavy-metal and meditation music fusion album. That may be a bit much.