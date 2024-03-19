“Take Note” of These College Notetaking Tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

If I were to describe college in one word, it would be “notes.” Especially as a humanities major, I have to take detailed, long notes for all of my classes for memorization, essays, etc. While it may be a pain sometimes, I typically enjoy it! Over the years I’ve learned to love notetaking- and can remember content easily. Not sure how to take notes or where to start? I got you.

Handwritten Notes

I know that the “standard” for college is to typically take notes on a laptop or iPad. I must admit it feels very awkward sometimes when I pull out my notebook and pencil case, along with everything else in my bulky backpack. That being said, I love to take handwritten notes. It is an easier method to organize everything, you do not have to worry about files getting lost, and it has been proven that handwritten notes are more effective for memory retention! I love being able to easily organize everything, not having to worry about formatting, and it is a cost-efficient method as opposed to spending money on a device to take notes electronically.

Colorful Notes

To make your notes more fun, I recommend taking them in color ! I LOVE gel pens, colorful notes, and making them look pretty. It also keeps me less bored when I am in class since I can focus on making them “aesthetic.” Colorful notes are not just for fun, however. Colors like blue or red, for example, have also been proven to enhance memory retention when taking notes. So, splurge on those fun fountain pens you’ve been wanting to get!

Cornell Notes

I first learned about Cornell notes in middle school. If you are unfamiliar with the concept, you essentially organize your information by word and definition, then summarize each concept in your own words. I was opposed to the idea at first; why would I want to spend more time making summaries and writing things down? However, I have found that by taking notes in my own words and writing them in summaries, I can understand the content better. For a comprehensive guide on Cornell note-taking, click here!

Picture Notes

Lastly, I like to organize my notes with pictures, graphics, charts, or symbols. For example, if I need to remember a key concept or information, I will either star it, circle it, or write it in its own “bubble shape.” This allows me to easily find the information and helps it stand out when reviewing for a test. I especially like to star concepts that I need to know or if the professor says are explicitly on the test.

I encourage you to try, if you haven’t already, to take notes by hand and see what a difference it could make. By incorporating all of these learning and retention methods, your exam scores will be sure to go up!