The end of the semester is upon us, and now is the time to prepare for finals. For some, it is time to study for final exams. But some majors do not offer final exams, but final projects instead. This is usually seen within the arts, with film majors finishing up their short films, graphic design students crafting the final bits of their portfolio, or writing majors editing the last bits of their documents or articles.

There is a different kind of stress that comes with final projects. I personally get really bad test anxiety, so I prefer final projects over exams. However, projects are still worth a good chunk of your grade, which can make preparing for them a lot more stressful. This is especially true if other classes also have big final projects all due within the same week.

If you are in a major where you have multiple big projects due at the end of the month, you are not alone. I am also preparing my final assignments as a writing major. As I am working through these projects, here are some of the best tips for doing the best job on your final projects.

Do Not Procrastinate

This is easier said than done. It is very easy to slip into the mindset of thinking you have three weeks to work on this project, forget about it, and then boom! You have a week to carefully craft together your huge project. Look at your calendar, and plan out different stages of working on your project. For example, if you are writing a paper, you can plan when to finish the first draft, edit, revise, and submit it. You will never regret working ahead and having more time to revise your project. Your future self will thank you later!

Plan time to work

Plans can pop up out of nowhere and take over the time when you could be working. Plan times during the day when you can sit down and focus on your project. I like to do this by writing down in my planner or calendar when I will be working on homework, so I do not accidentally plan anything else during that time.

Find a Non-Distracting Environment

Finding a quiet place to work can make a huge difference when working on projects. I’m not here to tell you to not work on your bed. But if it is a place where you get easily distracted, I would not recommend working there. Places like the campus library, a study room, or even coffee shops can be good places to focus. Put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” and out of sight to limit distractions. I have found listening to chill lo-fi music helps me focus on my projects.

Ask For Help

Don’t be afraid to reach out to your professor for any clarification you may need on the project! They are available to help. Also, don’t hesitate to show them your project while it is still in progress to ask for feedback. It can be very beneficial to your grade to get feedback from the person who will be grading the project, so you can revise as needed.

Take Breaks

Taking moments to let your brain rest is just as important as working on the project. Constantly working on big projects can be overwhelming. This is where organizing your time comes into play. Plan time to work, but when you are not, don’t work on it! Do something that you enjoy, and let your brain take a break. Letting your mind rest will help you be more productive when it is time to work on the project.

Whether you are preparing for final exams or big projects, you got this! Don’t let the end-of-the-semester slump get to you. Motivate yourself and your friends to all finish strong together. You’re almost there; you got this!