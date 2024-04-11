Happy Spring! The first day of the flowery season this year was March 19th and now is a perfect time to get some spring cleaning done. For me, I feel a lot better mentally when I have a clean space. If I am feeling stressed out or anxious about anything, a quick tidy-up of my room, apartment, or space never fails to clear my mind.
Deep cleaning makes me feel even more refreshed, and it’s a great way to get rid of accumulated dust from the winter before the allergies start acting up. I have had a hard time this year with sneezing, a runny nose, and watery eyes so a good spring cleaning would treat me well.
Here is a checklist to help you get organized:
- Gather your cleaning supplies
-
- All-purpose cleaner
- Glass cleaner
- Bleach
- White distilled vinegar
- Vacuum
- Mop
- Sponges
- Baking soda
- Dish soap
- Duster
- Microfiber cloth
- Shake out rugs and vacuum/shampoo carpet
-
If your rugs can’t be vacuumed, take them outside and shake them out. Smaller rugs can also be cleaned in the washer.
- Sweep floors
-
Grab your broom and collect all the dust, crumbs, and hair on your hardwood and tile floors.
- Mop floors
-
Clean the grout in your bathroom while you’re at it. A sponge or bristled brush is perfect for getting in the cracks.
- Clean your baseboards
-
Although they are often overlooked, wiping down your baseboards with a microfiber cloth gives a nice clean touch to your home.
- Dust!
-
Dusting everything you can, such as your bookshelves and the top of your fans, is a good way to get rid of that pesky dirt and dust.
- Clean windows and mirrors
-
This means all of them! Door windows, hanging mirrors, and bathroom mirrors should all be cleaned.
Kitchen
- Clean out the pantry and fridge and deep clean
- Wipe down counters
- Deep clean oven
- Clean appliances such as coffee makers and toasters (make sure to unplug them first!)
Bathroom
- Clean shower, toilet, and sinks
- Wash bathmats
- Go through cosmetics and throw out empty bottles and expired products
Bedroom
- Wash bedding
- Go through your closet and donate clothes you don’t wear
Donating clothes to places like Goodwill, the Salvation Army, and other second-hand stores is important so they can be used again. As of now, 66% of unwanted clothes are landfilled and less than 15% are recycled. You can also buy some new clothes to replenish the ones you donated!
This is a shorter checklist to get you started or thinking about deep spring cleaning. I know most of us are college students and we may not have very big spaces to clean, but the good news is this will make it quicker and easier! Hopefully, this checklist is helpful and makes your spring cleaning easier. Enjoy the beautiful weather and flowers and spend some time outside. Good luck with the pollen and allergens, and happy spring cleaning. :)