As a college student living in Phoenix, it has been important to me to go out and experience some surrounding activities while I live here. I grew up traveling a lot and meeting all kinds of different people and cultures; being able to share things that hold meaning to us is powerful and creates connections. If you live here, or plan to visit Phoenix, here is a list of must-try places I suggest visiting!

Window Coffee Bar

903 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85013

I discovered this place through my friends and roommates earlier this year, and ever since, it has been a staple spot for me to meet up with others or work on homework. Previously, it was a bank, but is now transformed into a coffee shop; it has an indie vibe with lots of clean textures and bright colors. Their menu includes a variety of espresso concoctions; my favorites include cookie macchiato, marshmallow, and cinnamon vanilla. However, they do have a variety of other drinks such as matcha, lemonade, teas, etc. I enjoy getting their raspberry prickly pear tart as well, but a lot of my friends like their avocado toast and sandwiches. Every time I have been there, there are always people working on homework or meeting with coworkers; there is a warm and welcoming atmosphere about this spot that keeps me coming back.

the dinersaur

1339 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85013

I had been dying to go to this spot for quite some time, and recently when I was finally able to go, it didn’t disappoint! Only open 11am to 3pm Wednesday through Sunday, it is a bakery dedicated to dinosaurs and atypical treats. Some of their staples include banoffee cups, dark choco pudding, bread-o-saurus, and dino sugar cookies. My mouth was watering while waiting to order because the fresh scent of bread and sweets was overpowering. When getting home later, I ate my banoffee cup on the couch, and let me tell you: the breadcrumbs were so sweet, the cream was fresh, the bananas were soft, and the toffee was the first crunch to go along with the banana. I would recommend going here for a sweet treat or a fresh loaf of bread.

The beach house

501 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85012

One of my favorite taco places in the Phoenix area, with their specialty being fish tacos and burritos, but I personally like their carnitas (pork) tacos. My last time there, I was so hungry that I finished them in under four minutes and was still craving more. I highly recommend their lemonade slushies; they have over 50+ flavors, but I always get passionfruit and pomegranate. They have plenty of outdoor seating with sprinklers when it’s hot and hang lights when it’s dark. My favorite way to eat here is to drench my taco in verde sauce and before each bite, add a little more sauce. Another perk is that there are free refills on the slushies.

Provision

711 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85014

This is another coffee shop that blew me away! When I say this is the best espresso I’ve ever had, I’m not kidding! I ordered their Creme Brulee Cortado hot, and wow! I’m picky with espresso drinks because most normally taste burnt, but not at Provision. It was strong and creamy with a burnt sugar top like a creme brulee. This spot is a hot spot with many people working or studying. However, there was a peaceful vibe with the number of plants and hard work being done around me. They have a decent-sized food menu with sandwiches and salads, but something else I enjoyed was the fact that you could get free refills on cold brew. Most places don’t do that, so I appreciate that they do here.

uptown farmers Market

5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012

I love my local farmers market in Gilbert, but the Uptown market has so much to offer for a lot of the Phoenix area. Open Wednesdays from 9am to 1 pm and Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm, there are several rows of vendors from food trucks to fresh pasta. I’ve only been able to go a few times, but this market blows me away every time. I like to come early to beat the heat and grab some of my favorite foods. Last week, I got pasta gravy from Mamma Letizia’s, and I got the spicy version; it was super strong, but I can’t wait to use it at home and eat lots of leftovers. One booth I’ve been wanting to try there has been Phx Dough Box. They have fresh pretzels such as Garlic Parm and Glazed Raisin that look so good. However, Poffcakes Poffertjes is one booth that I’ll wait in line for at any time; they are small Dutch pancakes that are so warm and gooey. I’ve tried all the versions, but I like the Salty Boy best, which is caramel, butter, and whipped cream. I can never get enough of them and think about them often.

majestic gilbert 8/majestic neighborhood cinema

5478 S. Power Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85295/1140 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe, AZ 85283

I’ve been going to the Gilbert Majestic since high school, and it has been such a special place to visit with my mom. It’s like the restaurant version of a movie theater from their loaded fries and fish and chips to skillet cookies with a variety of flavors to offer. They also hold events such as Ghibli Fest and show seasonal movies. Once, Sean Astin came to speak about The Goonies! There is a fun and much cleaner aspect to these theaters compared to the mega-corporations across the US.