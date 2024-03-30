How Scream 7 Is Causing The Downfall Of The Scream Franchise

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Scream franchise has always been an important part of the horror genre. It is a hugely popular series that spans decades, with the first film coming out in 1996 and the newest installment being released just last year. Scream 6, the 2023 release, grossed over $162 million at the box office worldwide. So why, then, did I say it had a downfall?

The downfall of the Scream movies has to do with the movie that is currently being worked on, its 7th installment. Spyglass Entertainment took over the franchise with its 5th movie, Scream (2022), and the plan was to make a new trilogy, including Scream 6 and 7. These new movies brought in a whole new cast of characters, with smaller roles for the familiar faces of the series. The new people taking on the franchise were sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Now, it is important to note that Neve Campbell, the original final girl of the franchise had been in every Scream movie until Scream 6, because of pay disputes. She was supported in this decision by her castmates, and Melissa Barrera got her blessing before continuing in the franchise. This could be seen as the first misstep of Spyglass in regards to Scream, but people still went to see Scream 6 in theaters, and for the most part, the opinion of these new installments was positive.

However, this changed in November of 2023 when Spyglass Entertainment fired Melissa Barrera, the star of their movie, from Scream 7. The reason? She had posted pro-Palestine content on her social media platforms, including calling for Palestinian liberation and condemning Israel for its continued use of violence. This sent Scream fans into an uproar. How could Melissa have been fired for something like using her platform to bring attention to those suffering and losing their lives in Gaza? This question rang in everyone’s minds.

This decision by Spyglass caused a chain reaction. Jenna Ortega left the franchise, as well as the other two actors who made up the main cast, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Christopher Landon, who was set to direct the movie, also left the project. Fans were and are continuing to call for a boycott of the movie once it hits theaters. Basically, if it doesn’t have Melissa, we don’t want it.

The most recent development, however, may have changed a few of these fans’ minds. On March 12, 2024, Neve Campbell, the original star of the series, posted to her Instagram that she was set to return to the franchise for Scream 7, after having been absent in 6. This shocked many people, including myself, as it seemed that Melissa had supported Neve, but Neve was not supporting Melissa. Spyglass not only brought back Neve, but also the original writer of the Scream movies, Kevin Williamson, who is set to direct. Spyglass is trying anything it can to gain back the support they lost, and unfortunately, it seems to be working for some people.

A lot of fans that I have seen still plan on skipping out on this one. I, for one, am very saddened by what has happened to my favorite franchise but don’t have an issue with treating Scream 6 as the final film. As an avid fan, it’s sad to know I won’t be in theaters for this release, but I will definitely be checking out all of Melissa Barrera’s upcoming projects.