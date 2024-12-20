The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

Every year, my family gathers with loved ones and creates a wide array of special treats. Being a typical Midwestern family, we have our favorite recipes passed down generations and shared for all to enjoy. Here are 3 of my personal favorite family holiday cookie recipes that you should try. These are steps for all ages to try and simple enough that even the worst baker should be able to create an edible treat. I would also like to challenge you to find a special family recipe of your own! Ask a grandparent, aunt, uncle, parent, sibling, or family friend to share their favorites! See what you can add to your collection, and who you can spend some special time with! Personally, all of these treats came from my grandma, and I will be sure to likewise pass them on.

Ginger Snaps

Nothing says Christmas like some good ginger recipes! Growing up, my personal favorites have always been gingersnaps. They have the spice of gingerbread with an extra bit of sweetness, making it hard to stop at one. These cookies make large batches, perfect for a party or to take to the neighbors, and they are fun to make.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sugar

3 sticks of butter

2 eggs

1/2 cup molasses

5 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ginger

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 1/2 cups flour

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix each ingredient, then make into balls about an inch in diameter. Roll balls in a bowl of sugar to coat. Bake at 350 degrees for 4 minutes on the top rack and then 4 minutes on the bottom.

chocolate-covered ritz

These cookies are a family favorite because they are easy to make, great for kids to help bake, and combine the tastiest ingredients: chocolate, Ritz, and peanut butter. You can really make them however you want, so feel free to be creative. Use a different type of chocolate, different types of filler, and decorate however you wish.

INGREDIENTS

Package of Ritz crackers

Peanut butter

Chocolate or vanilla almond bark or flavor of your choice

Sprinkles

INSTRUCTIONS

Make individual sandwiches from the Ritz and peanut butter. Set these aside and melt the almond bark in a medium-sized glass bowl for 30 seconds. Remove bowl from microwave and stir. Repeat until all the bark is fully melted. Then place the Ritz sandwiches on a fork and dip them each into the chocolate. Set them on parchment paper. While they are still wet, apply sprinkles and chocolate drizzles as desired (we like to drizzle a bit of vanilla on chocolate-dipped Ritz and chocolate on vanilla-dipped Ritz). Allow to fully dry. Then enjoy!

Granny’s sugar cookies

If you are looking for the perfect recipe for some basic Christmas cookies, look no further. This makes about a sheet and a half of cookies, so make sure to double or triple the recipe as needed. We love to alter the frosting by using different flavors, colors, and sprinkles depending on our desire!

INGREDIENTS

Mix:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 cup sugar

Then add in:

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Sift together the following, then add to the mixture from above:

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups flour

INSTRUCTIONS

Chill dough slightly, then roll out to about 1/8 inch thick. Use cookie cutters to cut out the dough (be sure to flour the cookie cutters and the counter slightly to prevent sticking). Place cutouts on a cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

FROSTING

1/3 cup softened butter

3 cups powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons milk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla or almond flavoring

INSTRUCTIONS

Beat together with a handheld mixer until it reaches desired frosting consistency. Add in color as needed. Decorate cookies with frosting and sprinkles!

I hope you enjoy a sweet treat and some special company this holiday season! Merry Christmas! -Elise