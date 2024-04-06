Bring The PLUR Back To Raving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people involved in the rave and EDM scene know the concept of PLUR, or peace, love, unity, and respect. These are the guiding principles that came about during the early 90s as the values of the early hippie movement blended with that of hip-hop culture as the EDM scene grew.

Originally, experienced rave-goers would teach newbie ravers the concept of PLUR and how to have a good time at concerts. There may not be many rules, but treating people with kindness is one of the most important things, especially when strangers come to gather in large crowds hoping to have a good time.

Today, the rave scene has transformed from the early underground events in tunnels and fields that our parents and grandparents enjoyed as it’s branched into a dozen subcultures. Now, there are all sorts of different events people can attend, made even easier to find thanks to social media.

Seeing rave culture become more mainstream has made more people than ever interested in joining in to feel the beat, dress up, and see the many experiences that raves offer. Rather than being brought into the scene by word of mouth and learning the ropes from a friend, it’s more common than ever for people to look online for the nearest festival and buy tickets because of the latest trend.

This isn’t to trash on people who discover raving this way, that wouldn’t be very PLUR of me to imply! Merely there are steps a person can take to familiarize themselves with the experience before diving in.

A big thing is to be open to talking to strangers at events. I’ve met some of the kindest people at EDM festivals and everyone is very inviting. If you find yourself needing a lighter, tampon, gum, or ChapStick, odds are ten people around you will have fanny packs or bags stocked with essentials willing to help out a friendly face! It’s beautiful to see how effortlessly the concepts of peace and love are spread throughout when music brings people together.

Another big part of rave culture is trinket trading. Many festival goers will bring little clips, bracelets, or small toys to hand out and trade with cool people they meet at raves. A great way to make new friends is to buy a pack of small toys or make a bunch of friendship bracelets for trading. If you meet someone cool, you can offer to trade by giving them a peace sign, a heart symbol, and a handclasp, the three hand gestures of PLUR.

Overall, the biggest tenet of PLUR to keep in mind is respect. Everyone is there to try and have a good time, so remember to say excuse me if you’re pushing through a crowd or apologize if you lose your footing and bump into someone. Especially at bigger events, it can be hard to keep this in mind when people are being rude and cutting in front of your views, but remember to be the impact you want to see in the world.

For PLUR to live on, we all must embody it and teach the concepts to those we meet! Raving is for everyone, so go out and head-bang!