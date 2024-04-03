Book Suggestions if You Want to Start a Committed Series

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts of living in the modern century is the millions of books at our fingertips and local libraries. There is never a shortage of one-off books to try, but sometimes we crave characters that last beyond a single book or a plot arching multiple stories. We want to put in the blood, sweat, and tears (or hours of reading) for a longer book series to feel accomplished when the final page is turned. A book series can stimulate a reader’s brain like nothing else. If you are unsure what series to start, here are some examples!

Caraval by Stephanie Garber

This trilogy follows two different protagonists, sisters who run away from a cruel father to a mysterious circus full of dark magic. Are the members of the circus using real magic, or is it a trick of the mind? What dark secrets are hidden within this traveling circus that closed down after the death of a young girl decades ago? These novels are full of beautiful imagery that immerses you in this whimsical world, and the bond between sisters is a core theme in each novel. For the romantics, there are several slow-burn romances to satisfy the heart. The lore of the circus is grown in each book, making this a wonderfully immersive series to start with.

Renegades by Marissa Meyer

Even if you feel the superhero fatigue, I would still recommend this trilogy. It reinvigorates the traditional superhero genre by adding political tensions and romantic double agents. Superheroes have become commonplace in this world. However, this has led normal citizens to become irrelevant and lazy in everyday life. These superheroes abuse their powers in an attempt to quash crime, and one girl has a bone to pick with the superheroes who inadvertently killed her family. She infiltrates their ranks and finds much more complexity than she bargained for, questioning her allegiance to the revolutionaries as well as the heroes. The love story picks up in the second and third novels, burdened by secret identities and lies. This series gets surprisingly dark by the final installment, culminating in a “can’t put it down” finale. The excellent writing and well-rounded characters keep you invested in the world throughout every novel.

Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

This is not a niche or underground recommendation by any means, but this is a solid trilogy that explores complex themes of humanity and mankind’s addiction to power. Each novel is told first-person through Katniss’ perspective as she leads readers through the horrors of Panem in real time. The books are very different from the films, so you will still be surprised even if you have seen Jennifer Lawrence’s performance. These books have been praised for their immersive world-building, so allow yourself to be swept away into the Games.

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

This group of four books turns from political thriller to love triangle to battle strategy, showering its readers and characters with heartbreaks and plot twists. This world is divided between Reds and Silvers, the latter of whom have supernatural abilities and enslave their Red neighbors. The main character is Red, who has newfound supernatural abilities, leading her to become a pawn in the schemes of the Silver royal family. Friendships are betrayed, lovers are separated, and family is lost in this tumultuous ride that asks the question: how many lines can you cross before losing yourself? The first book remains relegated to the Silver Castle. However, the world quickly starts expanding to different cities and even countries as alliances are forged and broken. The world is fascinating, and the characters are multi-dimensional and human despite their abilities.

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

Dune by Frank Herbert

The Dune books have been credited with influencing the world of epic literature as much as Lord of the Rings (another excellent series to start). While there are six books in the entire Dune saga, the first two deal with the story of popular Paul Atreides. The world-building may be difficult to comprehend at times, and there is no shortage of character names to memorize, but the story is full of betrayal, love, and power that rings as true today as it did in 1965. Dune and Dune: Messiah make an excellent duology, but if you are still craving more, Herbert expanded the lore and story across multiple generations in the last four books. If you loved the recent movies, give the books a try!

Percy Jackson and Heroes of Olympus by Rick Riordan

It’s not unique, but certainly not an uninspired choice. These lovable characters are some of the biggest names in young adult literature. And as Greek mythology once again takes hold of society, lean into some fun adventures shared by young half-blood friends. The first five books of the Percy Jackson series are more readable, having been written for middle-schoolers, but that lore explodes in the Heroes of Olympus series as the characters suffer permanent and often dark consequences for their actions. These stories have captivated readers for years, so if you want a more lighthearted series, begin with Percy Jackson and continue the story into the Roman world with Heroes of Olympus.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

This currently is a duology, but three more books are on the way. Fourth Wing has become a fantasy phenomenon with its world of political turmoil, outside threats, and, yes, dragon training. Not many series are actively coming out with new installments, so this series is unique because you can be left on cliffhangers that may take years to resolve in the next novel. While not as intensive of a fantasy story, the gripping concept and universal coming-of-age story make this series an enticing one.

Longer Commitments

These final few examples are much longer reads than the above options, but the incredible world-building makes the length worth the extra time.

A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. Martin, the books upon which the popular show Game of Thrones is based, is currently a five-novel series with more to come. The last one came out over a decade ago, so do not hold your breath. The merging storylines and complicated politics captivate readers and force them into the game. And yes, your favorite characters die in the books too, so read with tissues on hand.

Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien is a classic and timeless fantasy series that every reader should at least attempt to conquer. The characters and universal themes of friendship and sacrifice make it hopeful and compelling. Tolkien loves his descriptions of trees, so be prepared for a long (and occasionally painfully detailed) ride!

Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses and Throne of Glass series are massively popular, but they aren’t short reads. A Court of Thorns and Roses has five books, and Throne of Glass is an eight-book series. These novels build luscious fantasy worlds that draw readers in, but be aware that some novels are more spicy than others.

Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan is the largest series on this list, with 14 official books. The lore is incredibly complex, and the timeline confusing, but this series has grabbed readers’ attention for decades since its first release in 1990. If you really want to commit to a series, try this one!

So, here are 11 book series that you can peruse and begin reading! A series is an amazing way to invest your time and feel a sense of accomplishment when you reach the final page. Happy reading!