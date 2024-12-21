6 Fantasy Books For Your Favorite Video Games

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Video games and fantasy books both invite us into worlds brimming with wonder, adventure, and sometimes, heartbreak. If you’ve ever wanted to expand your love for a game into the realm of literature, this list pairs a fantasy novel with some of the most beloved titles. Whether you’re drawn to intricate world-building, emotional storytelling, or thrilling action, there’s a book here to scratch that gaming itch.

For Fans of The Last of Us: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

If The Last of Us captivated you with its exploration of humanity in a world ravaged by collapse, Station Eleven will resonate deeply. This genre-blending novel weaves together post-apocalyptic survival with a sense of fragile beauty, following a group of characters whose lives intertwine before and after a devastating pandemic. While it’s less focused on combat, the novel dives into the resilience of the human spirit, the bonds we form, and the importance of art and memory in rebuilding a fractured world, which is very similar to the emotional themes of The Last of Us.

For Fans of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

Breath of the Wild captivates players with its expansive landscapes and mythical lore. For a book that has this same sense of wonder and adventure, dive into The Priory of the Orange Tree. This epic fantasy takes place in a world of dragon riders, ancient prophecies, and powerful queens. Like Link’s journey to save Hyrule, it is a tale of resilience, heroism, and the clash between good and evil.

For Fans of Hollow Knight: Nevernight by Jay Kristoff

The hauntingly beautiful and gothic world of Hollow Knight is similar to Jay Kristoff’s Nevernight. This dark fantasy follows Mia Corvere, a young woman seeking vengeance against those who destroyed her family, as she trains in a school for assassins. With its shadowy atmosphere, intricate lore, and themes of loss and perseverance, it is a perfect match for fans of Hollow Knight’s melancholic yet mesmerizing charm.

For Fans of Valorant: The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch

Valorant’s emphasis on teamwork, strategy, and its colorful cast of characters matches well with The Lies of Locke Lamora. This heist-filled fantasy introduces Locke Lamora, a charming thief and mastermind, and his band of misfits as they live and steal in a city teeming with crime and intrigue. With its razor-sharp dialogue, thrilling schemes, and characters you can’t help but root for, this book captures the energy and camaraderie of a Valorant match.

For Fans of Elden Ring: Malazan Book of the Fallen by Steven Erikson

Elden Ring’s sprawling, mysterious world and deep lore call for a book equally epic and well-built. Steven Erikson’s Malazan Book of the Fallen series is renowned for its complex story, immense scale, and intricately crafted universe. Starting with Gardens of the Moon, this series immerses readers in a labyrinth of warring gods, ancient magic, and shadowy conspiracies which is perfect for those craving the same depth and grandeur as Elden Ring.

For Fans of Baldur’s Gate: The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

Baldur’s Gate is known for its rich storytelling and immersive character development, making The Name of the Wind an excellent companion. The story follows Kvothe, a gifted young man recounting his rise from a penniless orphan to a legendary figure. With its vivid world, compelling magic system, and unforgettable protagonist, it’s a must-read for anyone who loves narrative-driven games like Baldur’s Gate.

From post-apocalyptic survival to sprawling fantasy epics, these books offer a reading journey that mirrors the adventures of your favorite games. Whether you are looking for more of The Last of Us’s emotional weight or Elden Ring’s grand mysteries, there is a story here waiting to transport you to a world just as captivating.