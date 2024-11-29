5 Fantasy Books for Your Favorite Fall Drinks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves turn golden and the air turns crisp, it’s the perfect time to curl up with a cozy drink and a good book. Whether you’re into pumpkin spice or caramel apple, there’s a fantasy book to match every fall flavor. Here are five pairings of enchanting fantasy reads with delicious autumn drinks to keep you warm, cozy, and totally immersed in your favorite season.

Pumpkin Spice Latte – Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is the quintessential fall drink, beloved for its warm, spiced flavor. For Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers, there’s no better book pairing than Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree. This cozy, low-stakes fantasy novel follows Viv, an orc warrior who decides to leave the adventuring life behind to open a coffee shop. It’s a delightful read filled with found family vibes, magical recipes, and, of course, coffee. The book’s warm, inviting atmosphere and the sense of starting fresh in a cozy corner of the world make it a perfect match for a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Just like Viv’s coffee shop, this book will make you feel right at home.

Iced Pumpkin Chai – The House by the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

An Iced Pumpkin Chai is the perfect balance of warm spices and refreshing coolness, ideal for those in-between fall days. If that sounds like you, The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune is a must-read. This whimsical, heartwarming story follows Linus, a social worker sent to investigate an orphanage for magical children. The characters are wonderfully eccentric, the world-building is charming, and the book has an underlying message of acceptance and love that’s as comforting as chai spices. It’s a story that’ll make you smile and melt your heart while you sip your chai.

Apple Cider – Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik

For lovers of the classic apple cider, Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik is a wonderful choice. Much like a cup of hot cider, this book has depth, warmth, and a hint of darkness. Inspired by Rumpelstiltskin, Spinning Silver is a retelling that follows Miryem, a young woman who can turn silver into gold. The story is set in a world of icy forests, mysterious fae, and harsh winters, making it a perfect atmospheric read for fall. The rich, multi-layered characters and folklore-like narrative pair beautifully with a steaming mug of cider on a brisk autumn day.

Hot Chocolate and Marshmallows – The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

Nothing says cozy like a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows, and The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern is the ultimate cozy fantasy read to go with it. The novel centers on a magical, traveling circus that appears without warning, only open at night and full of enchanting surprises. The prose is lush, and the world is so vividly described that you’ll feel like you’re wandering the circus tents yourself. It’s a book meant to be savored, much like a creamy hot chocolate, and the mysterious romance between the main characters is as sweet and captivating as a marshmallow-topped cup of cocoa.

Caramel Apple Float – An Enchantment of Ravens by Margaret Rogerson

For fans of caramel apples, An Enchantment of Ravens by Margaret Rogerson is the perfect blend of sweet and sharp. This book follows Isobel, a portrait artist who unwittingly captures the weakness of Rook, a powerful fae prince, in her painting. As punishment, she’s whisked away to the fae lands, and they must navigate their attraction to each other while facing magical dangers. The story is beautifully written, filled with descriptions of fae realms, changing seasons, and forbidden romance. Just like a caramel apple float, this book is a treat for the senses, balancing romance and adventure with a touch of danger.

With these pairings, you’ll have the perfect excuse to unwind with a drink in hand and an enchanting story on your lap. Whether you’re a die-hard fantasy fan or just looking for a little seasonal magic, these books and drinks will make your fall reading even cozier. So brew up your favorite fall drink, find a comfy spot, and get lost in these worlds of magic, mystery, and adventure.