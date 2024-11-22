The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the perfect season to curl up with a cozy and magic-filled fantasy novel, and this year’s lineup does not disappoint. While there are so many amazing fantasy books releasing this fall, here are the five must-reads for fall 2024. Each one blends imaginative worlds, unforgettable characters, and intricate plot twists to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson

Sanderson’s newest installment in the Stormlight Archive series has fans buzzing with excitement. Wind and Truth propels readers back into the high-stakes world of Roshar, where the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Dalinar Kholin has challenged Odium, the god of hatred, to a contest of champions—but with a twist. The sudden rise of the cunning Taravangian to take Odium’s place adds layers of intrigue and danger, shaking even the most seasoned heroes. As characters like Adolin, Kaladin, and Shallan face battles on all fronts, the stakes grow ever higher, promising to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

A Dark and Drowning Tide by Allison Saft

For those who enjoy a blend of mystery and magic, Saft’s A Dark and Drowning Tide delivers an atmospheric adventure on a mysterious expedition. The story follows Lorelei Kaskel, a fiercely independent folklorist, who must lead an expedition to uncover a fabled spring rumored to hold immense power. After a tragic murder aboard their ship, Lorelei and her academic rival Sylvia von Wolff must work together to navigate dark forests, dragon-infested rivers, and suspicious crewmates. The tension between the two, set against the dark, shifting landscape, makes for an enthralling tale of romance, mystery, and courage.

And The Sky Bled by S. Hati

And The Sky Bled by debut author S. Hati is already getting a lot of hype as one of the most original fantasy novels of the year. Hati’s And The Sky Bled paints a powerful dystopian world in Tejomaya, where a magical fuel known as calor can only be found in rare, blood-red rains. The drought has brought the city to its breaking point, and three unlikely allies, Zain, a resourceful thief; Iravan, a revolutionary; and Anastasia, a council heiress, are drawn together in a desperate quest for a hidden reserve of calor. Each character seeks the treasure for different reasons, yet their intersecting fates and dark pasts create an electrifying narrative that explores power and survival in a city on the brink of collapse.

Blood Over Bright Haven by M.L. Wang

Blood Over Bright Haven introduces us to Sciona, an ambitious mage who’s made history as the first woman admitted to the High Magistry. Her struggles for acceptance are only beginning, though, and her academic journey takes a twist when she is paired with a janitor who has a mysterious past. As Sciona and her assistant delve into the secrets of ancient magic, they uncover truths that could forever alter their world. M.L. Wang’s gripping tale explores themes of privilege, power, and perseverance in a richly crafted magical society, making it a must-read for fantasy fans.

The Lotus Empire by Tasha Suri

Tasha Suri’s latest novel, The Lotus Empire, draws readers into a beautifully complex political saga set in the empire of Parijatdvipa. Empress Malini has claimed her throne but must now secure her position, facing an impossible choice: burn to seal her legacy or risk her empire. Meanwhile, Priya, empowered by mystical waters, has her own life-and-death dilemma as she’s called to make a sacrificial choice. This story of two women bound by destiny yet divided by ambition and magic explores loyalty, power, and sacrifice, weaving mythology and intense character arcs into a memorable fantasy epic.

These five books promise readers rich worlds, memorable characters, and plots that will stay with you long after you turn the final page. For anyone eager to escape into the wonders of fantasy, these titles are perfect for the chilly nights of fall.