A Recap of the Long Road to Women’s Suffrage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Did you know a mama’s boy, a few speeches and conventions, a couple of parades and picketing, and plenty of very bold ideas helped guarantee the liberty of women voting in the United States? In honor of election season, let’s dive into some history behind women’s suffrage and some unlikely and unsung players who made it happen!

Susan B. Anthony Was Arrested?

When you think of women’s suffrage, the first woman that comes to mind is likely the famous Susan B. Anthony. The face of the movement, Anthony co-founded the National Women Suffrage Association (NWSA) with Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Her work sent her all around the country, advocating for women’s right to vote in elections. It even got her arrested in 1872! She voted illegally to bring attention to the situation at hand. She had a court hearing, was tried, and fined $100, which the icon did not pay. Her attempt to cast her ballot, unjust arrest, and refusal to pay her fine were all strategies to bring media attention to the suffrage movement.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton Paraphrased the Declaration of Independence?

Good thing there was no plagiarism checker in her time! But jokes aside, Stanton co-founded NWSA and was known for her Declaration of Sentiments, presented at the Seneca Falls Convention. The Seneca Falls Convention was in 1848, making it the first women’s rights convention in history. Inspired by the Declaration of Independence, she wrote her Declaration of Sentiments, which called for action on equal rights for women.

Honorable Mentions: An Arrest, a Speech, a Degree, and a Presidency

In a rapid-fire fashion, here are a few of the many influential figures who shaped the movement:

Alice Paul was also arrested and led hunger strikes among the women in prison, was the first ever to picket the White House, started the National Woman’s Party, and pushed for the Equal Rights Amendment. Sojourner Truth delivered a powerful speech, “Ain’t I a Woman?” making her one of the first people born into slavery to speak up about the unfair racial and gender norms of her time. Lucy Stone was the first woman to earn a college degree in Massachusetts and believed women should keep their maiden name after marriage, challenging the social norms. Victoria Woodhull had a reputation for having a bold idea of women’s rights and sexualities and became the first woman to run for president in 1872.

Harry Burn and his mama, Febb Burn

Maybe Mama’s boys shouldn’t get such a bad rap. After all, one of them secured women their right to vote in 1920.

For women to gain suffrage, 36 U.S. states needed to vote yes. Tennessee was the pivotal state. Whatever Tennessee chose determined the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Originally peer-pressured into voting against the ratification, Tennessee senator Harry Burn planned to vote “no,” which would tip the legislature’s decision to “no.” Burn was 24 years old and the youngest member of the Tennessee legislature. There were rising tensions and expectations for him amongst his older, more experienced seniors.

Right before the vote, Burn’s mom gave him a letter reminding him to support women’s rights. As a supporter of women’s suffrage, she urged him to ratify the amendment. Influenced by his morals and intention of justice, he shocked the floor when he voted “yes,” tipping the legislature’s approval of the 19th amendment and making Tennessee the 36th state to vote in favor of ratification.

His progressive mindset and age showed the impact that the youth and a single vote could have in altering the course of history. Thanks to this change of heart, women gained the right to vote nationwide on Aug. 26, 1920.

Lady Gaga and the Suffragists

If you haven’t heard the Bad Romance rendition related to the suffrage movement, did your history teachers really educate you properly? It’s not only catchy, it’s informative — and I still remember it years later.

The song reminds us of the conquest for the right to vote and the freedom women have yearned for since the formation of the Constitution when Abigail Adams urged her husband to “remember the ladies” (spoiler alert: he didn’t). Thanks to a long battle and certain influential key players, women gained the right to vote in 1920. We women owe it to them, so remember to think of them and their sacrifices as you vote this election season!

