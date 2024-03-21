4 Women You Should Look up to During Women’s History Month (and Every Month)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Women’s History Month is celebrated throughout March, which is so important to me! Throughout history, women have continually changed the world, and I would love to recognize some women that I feel we should look up to as a society. Women have been oppressed for years, and to see some of these women succeed in the face of sexism is so inspiring to see as a young girl growing up.

Taylor swift

What is a list of women I look up to without Miss Taylor Swift herself? I am in awe of the success that Swift has paved for herself since she was only 16 years old. She has changed the world with her music and continues to fight sexist stereotypes to this day by rising above. She has also been vocal about voting rights and LGBTQIA+ rights from the beginning, which I love to see from a big artist. I’m so grateful I had the chance to grow up with Taylor Swift!

Dr. Brené Brown

Dr. Brené Brown is an author, professor, and storyteller who inspires me so much through her words. She is the CEO of The Daring Way, a professional training and certification program on the topics of vulnerability, courage, shame, and empathy. She has written multiple books, including Daring Greatly, which I reread to this day. She’s also given various TED talks, one of her most popular ones being “The Power of Vulnerability.” I love Brené Brown and how she inspires many women to live wonderful, open, and vulnerable lives. I work to better myself in the ways she has taught me.

Serena williams

Serena Williams has truly paved the way for women in sports to this day, beginning her tennis journey at only four and a half years old. The Women’s Tennis Association has ranked her the No. 1 tennis player in the world for singles on eight different occasions! She has also won four gold Olympic medals and continues to wow the world with her playing and her advocacy.

Williams has openly talked about racism and sexism, how it has affected her career, and how she has overcome them in every way. She has also been open about her experience as a mother, even winning the Australian Open while being pregnant with her daughter. I am so glad Williams has genuinely changed the game and continues to be a role model for so many.

Viola davis

Viola Davis is a great actress who has starred in movies such as The Woman King, The Help, and Fences. She has been nominated for numerous Oscars and, in 2015, became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Besides this, she’s also done a ton of activism and philanthropy regarding women’s rights. She has gone out to multiple communities to uplift women, spoken on race representation in media, and collaborated with the Hunger Is campaign to work on eradicating hunger across America. Viola Davis continues to better the world and uplift women, and I greatly admire her!

There are so many other women I could highlight as women who stay changing the world. I am so lucky to have so many amazing and talented women to look up to. Women’s History Month is so important to me, and I hope you can love the women I mentioned as much as I love them! Celebrate women’s history today and every day.

