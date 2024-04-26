I’ll Be Spending My Summer at the Movies Thanks to These 5 Upcoming Releases

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer is upon us, and while most are gearing up to head to the beach or have other outdoor adventures planned, I’ve got my sights set on a cushiony recliner chair at my local movie theater. Why, you ask? Because for the first time in a long time, I actually believe in the phrase I’m about to use: Cinema is back, baby! These are the five upcoming movies that have made me a believer.

Challengers: April 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) If Zendaya’s movie premiere looks are any indication of what’s to come in Luca Guadagnino’s newest film Challengers then, needless to say, I’m there. Because the way she’s been serving up looks (pun intended)? Whew. All I really know about the plot of the movie itself is that it involves tennis and Zendaya being in a love triangle with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Frankly, that’s enough for me.

Inside Out 2: June 14

I didn’t realize I needed a sequel to Inside Out until I watched the trailer. Now, I’m eagerly anticipating it. This time around, Riley is entering her teenage years, accompanied by the emergence of new emotions: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Jealousy, and Ennui (my personal favorite). As someone who was once a teenage girl, I’m looking forward to revisiting the experience from the other side and reconnecting with the chaos of adolescence, including the tediousness of learning to navigate new emotions. Honestly, I don’t think this is something we ever grow out of, so who knows? Maybe I’ll learn a thing or two.

Despicable Me 4: July 3

The first Despicable Me came out 14 years ago. Yeah, let that sink in for a second. While I typically don’t think any movie needs more than a sequel, the Despicable Me franchise is simply a gift that keeps on giving. I haven’t been disappointed yet. While I’m not sure what Gru and those pesky minions could possibly be up to now, I most certainly will be there to find out.

Twisters: July 19

Twister is childhood staple that, let’s be real, made us all think tornadoes would be an everyday concern. Or maybe you’re like me: still scarred, still feeling your heart drop at the sound of a tornado siren. Well, buckle in, because this summer we’re going in for round two. And this one features Glenn Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Particularly, Glenn Powell with an accent and wearing a cowboy hat. Need I say more?

Deadpool & Wolverine: July 26