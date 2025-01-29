Which Celebrity Wedding You Are Based On Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

2024 ended with some of society’s favorite celebrity couples getting engaged. From Hailee Steinfeld to Zendaya, I can’t wait to see these spectacular celebrity weddings! Hopefully, we’ll witness them in 2025.

It is exciting to see how celebrities combine their careers with their culture to create an eye-catching celebration. Whether it’s a grand event like Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian extravaganza or incredibly intimate like Beyonce and Jay-Z’s low-key apartment celebration, fans worldwide love to get the inside scoop on how celebrities use their fortune to unfold their dream weddings.

Here’s what celebrity wedding you are based on your college major!

Music Theory and Composition

Music theory and composition majors dive deep into the history of music to understand the structure and mechanics of melodies. If you fall under this major, you may love improvising and learning to combine different instruments to make a soulful tune.

I chose Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s rhythm and blues wedding for you because of the authenticity of the New Orleans location and their embracing of jazz. The couple’s ceremony took place in the historic music venue Preservation Hall, putting a spotlight on New Orleans’ history. The wedding was also highly intimate. After the ceremony, a New Orleans second line (a traditional brass band) led the wedding party through the French Quarter to Marilou Bar, where they spent the night dancing and having their fortunes told.

Like music theorists and composers, this authentic New Orleans wedding sings out to those who understand the complexity of jazz and feel its rhythm through their souls.

Italian language and literature

Ciao to the Italian studies majors! You are probably passionate about traveling, especially to Italy, due to its beautiful scenery, captivating literature, and art history. I’m sure their pizza and pasta also gave you an immense love for the culture.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding is perfect for you. The reception was held in the hills of Tuscany, capturing the gorgeous vineyards with artworks depicted throughout the Villa Cetinale. The couple’s wedding was an intimate family celebration in proper Italian form. As you may know, Italian culture is rooted in doing everything with flair and style, and Millie does this exceptionally as she combines Italian romanticism with Hollywood glamour.

Anthropology

Anthropology majors love learning about different cultures and the diversity of societies. If you pursue this major, you’ll study the human experience and have a deep understanding of worldwide cultures.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is perfect for you. The couple merged their families and allowed each other’s ethnicities to shine throughout their three-day celebration. Pre-celebrations began with Puja, Mehndi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies, all Hindu wedding traditions to gain a blessing over the couple and celebrate their love. Then, they followed with a traditional American Christian wedding. Priyanka walked down the aisle with a stunning veil that seemed to go on for miles.

The following day, they had a Hindu wedding ceremony. Their reception was extravagant as all their family, friends, and other celebrity connections showed up and showed out. This wedding perfectly depicts how two beautiful cultures can blend and create one family!

Religious Studies

Religion majors deeply understand religious traditions, beliefs, and practices worldwide. You would love Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse’s traditional Christian wedding. Their formal wedding ceremony was held at a church in Hungary, where Palvin walked down the aisle with her father in an elegant Vivienne Westwood gown.

During the ceremony, the couple participated in handfasting, the traditional Celtic practice of wrapping a cloth around a couple’s hands to symbolize commitment. Their celebration was close-knit, and they left the Hungarian church happily as guests threw white rose petals into the air.

Environmental Science

It’s time to take your shoes off, go outside, and touch some grass. Environmental science majors reconnect with their roots as they study the natural world and how to preserve it. Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller’s destination wedding is a match made in heaven for this major.

Married in a church in Maui, the couple combined traditional Hawaiian practices with a modern chic aesthetic. The groom wore his Maile Lei (a Hawaiian vine symbolizing love), and the newlyweds danced near the beach, embracing Hawaii’s laid-back vibe. This was a perfect way to connect with nature and rejoice in their love.

While your dream wedding might not align with your major, seeing how others express and celebrate their love and commitment to their partner in such unique ways can still be exciting. Every wedding tells a story, just like your major shapes the story of your future!

