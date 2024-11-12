This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like most of the human population, you enjoy a good concert! Everyone loves live music, whether it’s the glitz and glamor of the Eras Tour or the intimate atmosphere of the Charm Tour.

Unfortunately, very few artists are taking their tours to Florida, let alone Tallahassee, leaving us in a severe live music drought. So, before you start draining your bank account on Ticketmaster and carpooling to the nearest concert venue, let me clue you into how you can fill your concert craving locally.

House Parties

House parties are, perhaps, one of the easiest ways to enjoy local bands with friends in Tallahassee. Whether it’s an FSU club throwing a themed house party with a featured band or the infamous Wonkytown, a weekend never goes by where you can’t find a house party promoting their music lineup.

In many cases, these events will feature different bands of many genres, all in one night. This allows you to take in the Tallahassee music scene in all its glory. On top of the band performances, each event often features a theme.

So, not only can you and your friends soak in the live music, you can do it while in costume! Whether it’s a wig party or Twilight-themed, you have the chance to pop out in your best fit for the night!

The Bark

Known for its karaoke nights, The Bark is a vegetarian restaurant in Tallahassee that hosts many events for its patrons. Notable events include their weekly karaoke nights, where you and your friends can dabble in your own live music. On top of this, The Bark also holds the occasional trivia night or Queen of the Bark event featuring cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Aside from its diverse range of events, The Bark also serves as a venue for local Tallahassee musicians. Every week, they host multiple bands in one night and promote the events on their Instagram page. For just a small cover charge, you can enjoy a night of live performances and delicious meals provided by The Bark.

The Moon

You might be familiar with The Moon if you went to the Club Downunder event this past March, which featured the beloved Faye Webster.

The Moon is a small venue in Tallahassee that hosts shows and concerts for smaller artists. Unlike other venues on this list, The Moon caters more to established artists than exclusively Tallahassee natives. However, it does offer Tallahassee residents a place to go to experience new music and artists they might not have heard of.

Club Downunder

Club Downunder is, if I may say so myself, one of the gems of FSU’s campus life. There’s never a dull day with all the events staff put on for FSU students each week. From karaoke nights, silent disco, open mics, and more, every FSU student has free and easy access to various events. Most notably, Club Downunder often puts together small concerts for FSU students.

The artists that CDU hosts range from well-known musicians like Role Model to lesser-known artists. No matter the artist, they do a fantastic job drawing in crowds and introducing FSU’s student body to new artists and genres for free. So, if you ever have a free weekend, head to the Student Union and see what CDU is putting on!

Despite Tallahassee being a smaller city with no notable concert venues, residents still deserve easy access to live music! So, if you’re ever on the lookout for a fun night of live performances, try these spots!

