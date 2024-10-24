Is FSU Football Cursed? Unpacking the Dog Poop Lore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Another Florida State fan has tried his hand at breaking the Dog Poop curse, but what actually is that and how did it start? We’ve all heard some mention of a curse befalling the FSU football team after this season’s six spectacular losses. It’s safe to say that college football fans are highly superstitious, but now the question is: when is it too far? Here’s a timeline and breakdown of everything we know about FSU’s dog poop curse, its origin on social media, and the several new attempts to lift it.

On Aug. 27, before a home game against Boston College, self-proclaimed FSU superfan @321nole on X posted that if FSU lost to Boston College that he would eat dog poop out of a cup. The Seminoles promptly lost 28 to 13 in an embarrassing turn of events, especially since they were favored to win the game by over 16 points.

After not ever eating the poop, X user @321nole deleted the tweet and his social media profiles, which was not particularly notable…for about a week. Then, on Sept. 14, after another Seminole loss, this time against the Memphis Tigers, 20-12, @321nole’s broken promise caused an uproar within the fan community.

The more superstitious FSU fans blamed the X user for causing such a shameful losing streak against teams that weren’t supposed to be any challenge. And to add to @321nole’s dog poop controversy, he was featured in a wanted poster posted on the Barstool FSU Instagram page.

The heat for @321nole died down a bit after the first Seminole win of the season against California but quickly grew again after two more devastating losses against Southern Methodist University and Clemson. With another Seminole win looking hopeless and honor on the line at the Duke game on Oct. 18, another fan promised to eat the dog poop to end the curse.

On Oct. 15, Clayton Dotson (@ventoradj) posted on X that he would be the one to end the curse and eat the dog poop if FSU lost to Duke that Friday, ending a decades-long win streak over the Blue Devils. He went as far as tagging FSU’s Barstool page to hold him to his word.

After another disappointing loss but promising performances by Glenn and Kromenhoek, Dotson posted the video of him supposedly fulfilling his promise and eating the poop on his story. His video was cross-posted to Barstool FSU and received comments ranging from support to disgust, disbelief, and skepticism.

Earlier this week, the hope that the curse had been lifted vanished as a statement released on @ventoradj’s story and X confirmed that the video had been edited. The poop consumed on film was fake, and he had decided to come clean after fear for his digital footprint.

Now, with the Miami game and the University of North Carolina games in the near future and fear for a 1-12 Seminole season at an all-time high, another brave soul has tried his hand at breaking FSU’s dog poop curse.

On Oct. 22, Florida State freshman Chase Borcsane bravely posted a video of him eating dog poop out of a red solo cup with a spoon — just like @321nole’s original tweet. The video, set in front of the Unconquered Statue, was also shared by Barstool FSU where it received likes and gratitude from several FSU celebrities, including Spear Nation and Seminole football hero Jordan Travis.

So, is the curse finally at its end? Was the dog poop real this time? Will we ever win another football game? These are all questions to consider as we keep an eye on the Noles and the unfolding dog poop social media controversy.

