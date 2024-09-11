College Student Ambassador Programs You Should Definitely Apply For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Along with the rise of social media and influencers, the newest marketing strategy for big brands has come: creating college student ambassador programs. These competitive student ambassador positions seek to highlight popular brands and products among college students.

Varying from paid to unpaid, ambassador programs usually give free products or services to students in exchange for promoting them around campus and elevating the brand’s visibility at the university level.

Having a campus ambassador position can also serve as an excellent networking opportunity for students looking for internship and post-graduate job opportunities. It’s a great way to meet professionals in many different industries who can help you get connected.

While every ambassador program is slightly different, they’re all a great way to build your resume, learn more about a company, or even just get products from brands you already know and love! The positions are usually pretty flexible to accommodate students taking classes and have varying requirements and responsibilities.

If you’re starting your search for a campus ambassador position, here are two highly recommended programs to help get you started!

Life is Good

The Life is Good brand is all about living optimistically, and they’re looking for ambassadors who share their unique perspective on what makes life good! If you’re a fan of the brand, this could be a perfect opportunity to get involved in something uplifting and fun!

If accepted into the program, students must post within two weeks of receiving their product, participate in at least two digital campaigns per year, include brand tags and hashtags in their content, maintain a public social media profile, and represent the brand in a positive, respectful way that embodies the Life is Good values! Here is the full list of requirements to be an ambassador!

Life is Good ambassadors have access to seasonal products, new apparel and accessories, and exclusive events and programs. Applications for this program should be opening near the end of 2024!

Kendra Scott

The Kendra Scott Gems Campus Ambassadors are at the forefront of promoting jewelry and style on campus. Gems have the opportunity to receive and promote new pieces from the Kendra Scott collection to their peers, and the only requirement is that you must be a college student!

Besides receiving fabulous (and free) jewelry from the company, Kendra Scott is also very focused on supporting philanthropic endeavors and raising money for various community organizations. If you’re involved with or passionate about philanthropy, this could be a great opportunity for you to expand your fundraising goals!

Gems can also network with Kendra Scott employees and other Gems to learn more about the fashion, retail, and marketing world. With participating students representing universities across the country, there are so many opportunities to network!

Applications to become a Kendra Scott Gem Campus Ambassador will open in the spring for the following school year. Be on the lookout for details on their social media pages and website!

If you’re passionate about networking, specific brands, or learning something new, being a campus ambassador is definitely worth looking into! Both of these programs open later this year, so you have plenty of time to prepare for the applications. Best of luck, and happy applying!

