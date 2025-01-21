The Top 8 Celebrity Engagements of 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s no secret that the year 2024 was insane. So much happened in pop culture over the last 12 months that I’m honestly still processing all of it. We can’t cap off a recap of the best 2024 pop culture moments without sending our biggest congratulations to the large number of celebrities who got engaged last year. Here’s a highlight of some of the celebrity engagements from the year.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) On Dec. 11 the world squealed in excitement as many scrolled through Instagram and saw Gomez, stunning as ever, showing off a gorgeous diamond engagement ring. The pop singer is marrying record producer Benny Blanco. From longtime friends to soulmates, I know I’m speaking for all of us when I say that seeing these two tie the knot is going to be magical and momentous.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky News (@skynews) This engagement truly came as a big surprise to the world. There was no Instagram post or media photo shoot. In fact, it was actually a TikTok posted by the French prime minister that revealed the news of this engagement to the world. American singer and actress Lady Gaga performed at the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. While talking with Gabriel Attal, the French prime minister, she casually referred to the Shawn Parker Foundation CEO, Michael Polansky, as her fiancé. Though the two love birds kept their four-year relationship relatively private, fans were suspicious that this announcement would be coming soon. Nevertheless, watching this love story come to life with a wedding that will not be anything short of dazzling will be an incredible thing to look forward to experiencing.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb) On Nov. 22, the Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld said yes to forever with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The two began dating in May of 2023. Allen shared an adorable joint post on Instagram sharing the news after the Thanksgiving holiday. We couldn’t be more excited to see what’s in store for the radiant couple.

Paris Jackson and Justin Long

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson) On Dec. 6, Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, and her longtime bandmate, Justin Long, posted a series of images that included a picture of the proposal. Congratulations to this star-studded couple, who now get to become bandmates for life!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow) In late October, in a Vogue interview, this couple revealed that they got engaged. White, an American Olympic snowboarder, went the whole nine yards to pop the question to Dobrev. He pulled it off by tricking her with an invitation to a fake Vogue event in which he was able to surprise her with a proposal at an elegant restaurant in NYC. We can’t wait to see the amazing life this unstoppable couple will build together.

Halsey and Avan Jogia

In response to a post on X, joking about the two getting married, pop singer star Halsey replied that she and the victorious star, Avan Jogia, got engaged. They started dating in September of 2023. It’s so exciting that these two stars will now be able to shine together forever.

Emma Roberts and Cody John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) The American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend of two years, Cody John, will be getting married. She captioned this post with, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” which was just such an awesome and lighthearted caption. This couple is going to be iconic, for sure.

Cecily Strong and Jack

In late March of 2024, Strong, a former Saturday Night Live star, appeared on a late-night show and shared with the world that she was engaged to her partner, who she only refers to as Jack. This girl is the definition of charming and clever, so I can’t wait to see how this fairytale unfolds for her and Jack.

