4 Must-Watch Netflix Shows With a Latina Protagonist

After evacuating FSU due to Hurricane Helene, I gathered some of my favorite shows with Latina protagonists. These recommendations will help you cure the boredom of being back home or help if you’re looking for a new show to watch.
- jane the virgin
-
This series is in my top five favorite shows of all time. Not just because I love a good love story with an added element of mystery weaved into the plot but also because of the pure nostalgia it brings me.
Jane the Virgin takes place in Miami with our main protagonist, Jane, a white-washed Venezuelan girl trying to get through college and fulfill her dreams of being a writer. That is — until her life turns upside down when she suddenly discovers she’s pregnant despite the fact that she is a virgin.
Growing up as a white-washed Hispanic girl in Miami, some of my favorite shows to endlessly binge were relatable, light-hearted sitcoms that made me feel like I was part of something bigger (I know, corny). So this show was perfect for 12-year-old Maya. Jane the Virgin is a parody of a telenovela, both using telenovela cliches to portray serious plot points and making fun of them in the process. The tone is sarcastic and playful, yet romantic and dramatic at the same time. Some moments can be seen as a little commonplace, but at the heart of it is something beautiful. And, of course, an added bonus is top-tier lesbian representation.
- One Day at a Time
-
Now, this one is definitely the most underrated show on my list. This show features love, joy, and family; but it also gracefully deals with stigmatized topics like addiction, racism/xenophobia, homophobia, and more.
One Day at a Time follows the protagonist, Penelope, a Cuban-American single mother of two living with her mother. She is the epitome of a boss lady, being both a veteran and a nurse, juggling PTSD and the fallout of her divorce, all while being an amazing mother who is always there for her kids. Though there are some tough topics, the show balances it out with comedy. It makes the series just that much better, and it makes you feel like you’re a part of the family. If you’re a sitcom lover, I would definitely recommend this one.
- Griselda
-
This show is a more recent one that people have been discovering. Personally, I am absolutely obsessed with both organized crime and true crime shows. Griselda does an amazing job at mixing the two and adding elements for a wide variety of audiences. Sofia Vergara steps away from how people saw her after Modern Family — a borderline objectified Latina known for her outstanding beauty and comedy. She instead becomes Griselda, a powerful Colombian drug lord who runs 1980s Miami. She adds a fresh light to Griselda Blanco’s character, making it clear that she is extremely business savvy, outsmarting all of the macho guys she has to interact with. This one is definitely for people who prefer a more serious show, with crime and violence driving the plot.
- Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)
-
Money Heist follows a group of Spanish young adults with an ambitious plan to pull off one of the biggest heists in history and print billions of euros in The Royal Mint of Spain. They are led by a criminal mastermind who goes by “The Professor,” who has been planning this heist for years. Like Griselda, it has elements of organized crime that are unparalleled. However, along with the crime, there are heartbreaking stories of love, family, and relationships that get you to root for the hijackers despite their obviously immoral actions. This is another top recommendation; but be prepared because you might become obsessed, and your friends will tell you to stop talking about it (yes, I’m speaking from personal experience).
This show is more mainstream in the States, but there are so many others that Netflix has to offer that are incredible and will change your life.
If you haven’t watched any of the Spanish shows on Netflix yet, start now!
