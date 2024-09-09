State Parks Turned Golf Courses? Everything You Need To Know about Florida’s 2024-25 ‘Great Outdoors Initiative’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’ve been on Instagram in the past month, you’ve likely seen posts saying “Keep Florida Wild” or something to that effect. But what’s the story behind all of this action surrounding Florida State Parks? Maybe you haven’t seen anything, or you’ve read up on it a little bit but don’t know all the details. Either way, here’s a summary of everything that’s been going on with Florida State Parks in the past month.

The Official Announcement

On Aug. 19, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officially announced the 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative. According to the official press release, the initiative aims to “increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida’s state parks.” This would include building new park infrastructure for outdoor recreational activities, such as “pickleball, disc golf, golf, and paddling.” This was an extension of the previous 2023-24 Great Outdoors Initiative, which offered Florida residents discounts on state park entry, hunting and fishing licenses, and annual passes.

Why the Controversy?

Based on the press release, it appears there wouldn’t necessarily be anything of public concern in this new plan. How bad could offering more activities in state parks really be? However, the press release was intentionally vague. Throughout the end of August, new information about the true scope of the 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative slowly began to reveal itself. Extensive plans had been made to turn many state parks into resort-style settings: complete with hotels, golf courses, and pickleball courts. As early as June 2024, plans were silently approved to grant 324 acres of the Withlacoochee State Forest land to a luxury golf course company.

Following the official press release, more specific plans for development across nine Florida state parks were unveiled. This included plans to build a golf course on Jonathan Dickinson State Park along the Atlantic, an important coastal habitat. The proposed golf course would take the place of existing visitor infrastructure, such as an observation tower, diminishing guests’ abilities to interact directly with nature. At both Anastasia Island and Topsail Hill Preserve State Parks, hotels with over 350 rooms were proposed.

An Unlikely Hero

On Sept. 3, the Tampa Bay Times published a dismissal letter from the Florida DEP to James Gaddis, a Tallahassee resident and FSU alumnus who had worked at the DEP for two years. Gaddis revealed that once he heard about the plans for extreme development of the parks, he felt that the public needed to know the severity of the situation. He shared information with the Tampa Bay Times about the true nature of the DEP’s plans beyond the vague press release. Because of this, Gaddis was terminated from his position at the DEP, where he worked as a cartographer. The reporter who authored the article, Max Chesnes, shared this new information on his Instagram, where it was able to gain more attention. Now, many are wondering what would have happened without the advance warning thanks to Gaddis, and he’s been deemed the title of an “ethical whistleblower.” His GoFundMe has received an outpouring of support and has raised over $200,000 of a $10,000 goal to help him between jobs.

Why This Matters

The addition of hotels and golf courses would undeniably dishonor the intention of preservation at Florida state parks. Florida is already home to many resorts, most famously Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. Personally, as someone who lived where tourists flocked to visit these resorts, the state parks exist for many of us as an escape back into the “real Florida.” Our state has such unique natural features that it would truly be a shame to destroy them with man-made creations.

The Future of Florida State Parks

After facing intense bipartisan backlash, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denied any responsibility for the plans, claiming that they were “half-baked.” Despite this claim, Gaddis and other state employees maintain that the “directive was coming straight from” the governor’s office. Protesters came from all areas of the state to speak out against the proposal. For now, it seems that DeSantis does not intend to move forward with the development.

In just under a week, Florida saw how public outrage and protest can ignite change. At times, we may feel like our voices are small in comparison to what officials actually choose to do. But at the end of the day, our elected officials are our public servants, and it is our right to speak up for our communities and for the ecosystems that don’t have a voice.

