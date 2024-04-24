Reflecting on Lana Del Rey’s Captivating Coachella Weekend 1 Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

What could be more Coachella than a performance from Lana Del Rey herself? In the early 2010s, the singer crafted a remarkable aesthetic centering around Los Angeles, old Hollywood actresses, sunshine, and drama, and she’s still known for it today. She last played Coachella in 2014, where she debuted her song “West Coast.”

Del Rey has increasingly captivated her fans over the years, especially with the release of her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, released in 2023. It gained amazing critical reception, with Pitchfork rating it an 8.3, categorizing it as one of the best releases last year. There’s so much to talk about with Del Rey’s 2024 Coachella performance — the setlist, outfits, exit and entrance on a motorcycle, and even surprise guest Billie Eilish. So, let’s get into it!

The Setlist

Del Rey’s setlist for this show featured 20 songs. The performance for “Candy Necklace” featured singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who also plays on the studio version of the track. Additionally, two songs featured the one and only Billie Eilish: Del Rey’s smash hit “Video Games” and Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.”

Surprisingly enough, this setlist wasn’t loved by all her fans. Many thought it was too similar to the setlists she chose to play on her recent festival tour. It boasts a collection of her most memorable songs, such as “Summertime Sadness,” “Born to Die,” and “Ride.” It seems that some fans were hoping for more surprises or variety added into the mix.

Personally, as I review this show, I can say that I’m not shocked by a setlist filled with hits. If anything, I’m grateful that Del Rey was able to sing her most renowned songs at such an impressive festival. I understand the criticism toward this setlist, but I don’t think it took anything away from the performance.

The Outfits

This was probably my favorite part of her whole performance. As a huge fan, I’m not shocked by Del Rey’s consistently amazing vocals and performances. However, one thing I look forward to every time she makes an appearance is what look she goes for. I can say with confidence that I’m just utterly obsessed with the look she wore to this concert. She wore two stunning outfits, both light blue and adorned with diamonds and sparkles. She wore her newly blonde hair down and, of course, a signature pink lip.

The Entrance and Exit

A Lana Del Rey performance wouldn’t be complete without some fun. In typical Lana fashion, she entered and exited the stage in a way that mirrored her music video and lyrics for the song “Ride”: on a motorcycle!

There’s quite literally nothing more fitting for this performance. It started and ended in style. This part seemed to be a fan favorite, as it was something entirely new for her, yet it worked so well. She looked iconic as she rode on the back of the motorcycles, posing for fans as older men drove her away. It’s just so Lana.

With Coachella season wrapped up, there’s a lot to reflect on. The fact that Del Rey returned to the desert to play a headlining slot was already anticipation worthy, and, for me, it checked all the right boxes. This will be a career highlight of hers, and I can’t wait to see what she does next!

