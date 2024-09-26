My Favorite Third Spaces in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’m a big fan of being on campus and at home. For me, FSU has one of the best campuses to walk around and romanticize life. I like going to campus even if I don’t have classes because there is always something going on.

On the other hand, I’m also just a girl, and I yearn for my bed every time I’m away for too long. What can I say? I adore being in my safe haven.

However, despite loving campus and my room, those are the only two places I’m at these days, and it can get tiring. It’s been class, work, bed, and repeat. I fear the monotony will drive me cuckoo.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Kaley, wrote a fantastic article called “How To Find Your ‘Third Place,’” where she explains how we can find a safe space outside of work and our house. I love having third spaces where I can socialize, relax, and escape from the same four walls I stare at every day. Here are some of my favorite spots in Tallahassee!

Midtown Reader

There’s nothing that can get me going like a good bookstore. I fell in love with Midtown Reader when I first stepped into it. Filled with shelves of books and an upstairs café, it immediately felt like a comfortable space. The staff is super friendly, and I love having conversations with them about their day or about books. They even have a study nook for students. How awesome is that?

FSU Lakefront Park

Also known informally as the Rez, I love making a day trip here with my friends. It’s free for students, and let me tell you, I love free activities. We always do picnics, kayaking, canoeing, or even zip-lining and rock climbing if we’re feeling wild. My favorite thing is to put down a towel by the lake, grab a book, and soak up the sun. It’s usually busy in the fall, so keep that in mind if you’re considering going.

Coffee Hour at the CGE

The Center for Global Engagement (CGE) holds an event on Fridays called International Coffee Hour, and it’s so fun! Trying new food from other cultures and kicking back with my friends is a win for me! It’s also meant to be an event where you can meet new people, so you can always strike up a conversation with someone and slowly build a community there.

Lucky Goat Coffee & The Sweet Shop

I always romanticize coffee shops. Always have and always will. There are two of them that I love going to and feeding my coffee addiction.

Lucky Goat Coffee is off-campus and has several locations around Tallahassee. I love their coffee; it’s so yummy! It’s one of my favorite places to go during finals and cram for my exams and projects. On that same note, The Sweet Shop is right off campus and my favorite place to grab coffee (long live their Snake in the Grass iced coffee) and catch up with my friends.

Honorable Mentions

Railroad Square

One of the first events I attended when I moved to Tallahassee was the First Friday at Railroad Square Art District. I loved it so much that I wrote a Her Campus article about it in more detail!

Common Ground Books & Black Dog Café

I have these two places as my honorable mentions because I haven’t gone to them yet, but I’ve heard really good things about them from my friends!

Common Ground Books is another local bookstore in Tallahassee. It’s a safe space for queer people and an inclusive space for anyone! Black Dog Café is a coffee shop by Lake Ella, where you get a cozy ambiance and a spectacular view of the lake. Support our local businesses!

There are plenty of other Her Campus at FSU articles about third spaces! From cat-friendly shops to places specific to campus, you’ll surely find your third place soon!

