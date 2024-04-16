I Would Take a Bullet for Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

For someone who has blonde eyelashes, mascara is everything. It’s what makes or breaks my makeup, and without it, I feel like a naked mole rat. Over the years, I’ve gone through bottle after bottle trying to find the perfect match for my eyelashes, and — similar to the boys that I’ve met at FSU — they’ve all pretty much sucked. From Too Faced Better Than Sex to L’Oréal Telescopic, it seems as if every mascara that I’ve tried has either made my lashes look too clumpy or too thin.

Like most who’ve taken the bait on TikTok, I’ve also bought all of the viral sensations, wishing that the Maybelline Sky High Mascara could make my lashes look like the influencer’s blabbing on my screen. However, after many trials and tribulations, it’s safe to say that I’ve found the love of my life. I’m inseparable from my newfound mascara combo, and I think that after trying it yourself, you can be too.

The day I found my perfect match was when I was out shopping for what I thought was the love of my life. I was in Ulta Beauty, looking for what was then my favorite mascara, BADgal BANG! by Benefit Cosmetics. You see, BADgal BANG! and I go way back, so my lashes hated to break her heart, but I found the actual love of my life instead. I know, I know, it seems like I’m no better than a man when it comes to making promises, but I’m sorry, BADgal BANG! just doesn’t get my lashes like Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash does.

Although I still recommend a try with BAGgal BANG! by Benefit Cosmetics, Benefit Roller Lash gives me eyes that pop like no other. When I wear this, it’s as if I’ve put two mini fans on top of my lashes. It gives me the perfect weightless curl that my lashes dream about before they go to bed. It’s so great that I swear to you, I’ve never received so many compliments before on my lashes in my life. I’m not lying when I tell you that I am 100 percent wearing this mascara to my funeral. Instead of keeping this beauty all to myself, I want to share it with you guys so you can find a perfect match too.

Of course, mascara isn’t always everything, and you don’t need to wear it in order to feel beautiful. However, on those days when you feel like you want a little pep in your step, Benefit Roller Lash is the way to go. In fact, I’d even take a bullet for the tiny tube (no, I wouldn’t, but my lashes definitely would).

Although it’s slightly expensive, the way you’ll feel after wearing it will be priceless. You’re going to walk outside and cause car accidents because of how long and distracting your lashes will look. If it’s windy outside, you might even fly away. Whatever the case, this mascara will make it look as if you’ve come out of the womb using GrandeLash growth serum. I’m this mascara’s No. 1 ambassador and die-hard fan.

