5 Things To Do To Get into the Spooky Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

October is already here, so what better way to celebrate the start of the holiday season than by preparing for Halloween? I always have difficulty transitioning into the fall seasons after such a hectic start to the school year, so here are five tips to get into the Halloween Spirit:

binge watch Halloween content View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letterboxd (@letterboxd) Whether it be your favorite Halloween movie classics or a Halloween special from your favorite TV Series, watching fall-related movies always gets me into the spirit. Some of my favorite Halloween movies are Hocus Pocus, the Nightmare on Elm Street series, and E.T. Some more broad fall favorites are When Harry Met Sally and a popular fall favorite, Gilmore Girls. If you don’t have the time to binge-watch, watching fall or Halloween-themed YouTube videos or TikToks is a quick and easy way to get yourself excited for fall! read an autumnal book Consider picking up a fall read if you’re in a reading slump. Reading a cozy mystery or thriller is a great way to get into the Halloween spirit and catch up on some relaxation. One of my favorite thrillers is Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll, which takes place on FSU’s campus and is based on a Tallahassee true crime case. Another great fall read if you’re looking for something more romantic is Enchanted to Meet You by Meg Cabot. Described as a “Witchy Rom-Com,” it’s the perfect paranormal romance to prepare for Oct. 31. visit a haunted house View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornightsorl) One of the best ways to scare yourself into being ready for Halloween is to visit a haunted house. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios is one of the most popular experiences in Florida and can make for a fun weekend trip with your friends. My favorite, though, is a lesser-known haunted attraction in Williston. Kirby Family Farm is about two hours away from Tallahassee, and they have some of the scariest haunted houses I’ve ever seen. For only $20, you can walk through six different haunted houses and take a ride on the famous Scary Train. I’d recommend Kirby Family Farm for a fun day trip if you’re prepared to be terrified. Listen to music with fall-vibes Are you looking for some new music to listen to while studying? You’re in luck! Spotify will curate a fall playlist for you based on your listening habits! All you need to do is search “Autumn Mix” in the Spotify app, and they’ll generate a personalized playlist just for you. If you don’t have Spotify, some great albums to listen to in autumn are Harry Styles by Harry Styles, For Emma, Forever Ago by Bon Iver, and, of course, Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift. brainstorm Halloween costumes Even if you’re not planning on dressing up this Halloween, it’s always fun to conjure up fun and unique Halloween costume ideas. Whether this be by browsing Pinterest or scrolling through TikTok, the internet is full of so many Halloween costume ideas, no matter how unique your interests are! Finding the perfect costume can immediately boost your excitement for Halloween and is a fun way to exercise some creativity.

Although Halloween is approaching quickly, there’s still time to get in the spirit before the big day! Whether you decide to watch some Halloween classics or read a fall book, remember to have a safe and fun Halloween season!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!