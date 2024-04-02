A 3-Step Spring Cleaning Guide That’ll Clear Your Space and Your Mind Before Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With summer quickly approaching, it’s time to do that spring cleaning that you’ve been putting off. Spring cleaning is more than just going through your closet or decluttering the junk drawer you’ve been cramming stuff into. Spring cleaning is getting your space, mind, and life ready for the next (and, in my opinion, the best) season of the year: summer! With this ultimate spring-cleaning guide, you’ll be ready to go from final exam season straight into your summer with the vibes set and inspiration ready!

Decluttered Space = Decluttered Mind View this post on Instagram A post shared by Organizing Lifestyles (@organizing_lifestyles) The first step to spring cleaning is fun to some and mind-numbingly boring to others but is a super important start to setting the right vibes. Put on some new music you’ve been meaning to listen to and go through all your clothes, clean out that makeup you’ve never used, and get your space pulled together. With final exams coming up, I recommend doing this before exam season starts so you don’t have to worry about it later. I don’t know about you, but when I clean my space really well, I feel so much better and mentally cleared of all those small things I have to do. And when you’re going into finals, you need all the mental clarity you can get. If this seems like a daunting task, there are tons of spring-cleaning checklists on Pinterest, Instagram, and Google that break down the process. Catch up on Your Goals Yeah, remember those things from the beginning of the year? Now is the perfect time to reflect on which goals you’ve done well with, which ones need a little more work, and which ones don’t fit into your life anymore. If you didn’t set any on New Year’s, now is a great time to create some for the rest of the year! With the end of the semester coming up quickly, this can be helpful with reevaluating your grades and what you can do to bump them up a bit higher before we close out the year. Use this spring to get back on track and see what you can do! Make a Summer Bucket List The best way to motivate yourself this spring is to have fun things to look forward to. Book that one concert you’ve been thinking about and maybe plan a road trip with your friends! Or, if you’re feeling adventurous and can save up for a couple of months, plan a trip outside of the country! Having something fun and exciting to look forward to is the perfect way to push through the end of the semester. Planning these special events gives you time to put together an inspirational Pinterest board, craft an itinerary, and organize some fun outfits! Even if it’s something as small as brunch with friends, having plans for the next season is a great way to inspire yourself.

While spring cleaning does mean cleaning, it can mean so much more! Going through your closet and space not only makes a clean environment for you to finish off the end of the semester but also gives your mind some clarity and leaves you feeling more organized than before. With that mental clarity, you can reevaluate your goals for the semester and year. The best part of spring cleaning is its ability to motivate you to plan fun events, like concerts, brunches, and trips, so you can get the most out of your summer.

