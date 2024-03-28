Why I Want to Ditch My Razor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As swimsuit season approaches, many of us girlies want to look good and smooth. I get it. As a Hispanic girl whose hair has grown thicker, darker, and faster than the other girls around me, I wanted to find a solution that made me feel confident when I put on a swimsuit. I looked for other ways of hair removal besides the razor: sugaring, at-home waxing, and Nair, but none of these options seemed that outstanding. However, you know what method completely changed my life? Professional waxing.

I’ve always known that I wanted to get waxed professionally, but I was either too scared or thought it was too expensive. I mean, your hair is getting pulled out! If taking off a Band-Aid hurts, can you imagine wax? Yet my insecurities when wearing a swimsuit (and my fear of shaving down there) outweighed the fear of getting my hair pulled out. I mean, let’s be honest… putting blades on your most sensitive area is not only difficult to do but also stressful. I was too scared to shave down there, and I’m not ashamed to say it.

Last summer, I finally had enough. I wanted to try waxing. Let me tell you that once I did it the first time, I decided that I would never shave down there ever again. My life had been changed. I felt so confident and smooth when I first got waxed (and I still do now). Plus, I don’t have to worry about maintenance until my next appointment. Now, don’t get me wrong, it hurt as if there was a Band-Aid ripping out every single hair follicle, but it was so worth it. It was a little pricey, but the comfort I felt in my own body balances it out.

Before going into this, I did my research on the place I was going to in order to ensure that it was a comfortable experience. I was lucky that the first waxing center I went to was so friendly and safe. Waxing is an intimate process. I loved my place because it’s almost medical. It’s as if I’m just getting something done that I need to. They have stirrups so my legs aren’t just in the air (that would be a crazy core workout) and they have privacy sheets to cover your body. Plus, they make me feel safe and comfortable, which I know I’ve said so many times, but as someone with anxiety, it’s so important to me.

If you’re a student at FSU, I’d recommend my waxing place over and over again: Brazils Waxing Center. Although I have only done Brazilians so far, I recently became a member (because as you can see, I’ve become obsessed). I’m excited to try waxing on other parts of my body and hope to eradicate my razor completely.

Here are some tips for getting waxed that work for me.

Taking a shower prior to your appointment makes everyone involved feel more comfortable. I make sure to do it one to two hours before my waxing because natural oils on the skin can make waxing less painful!

Read the reviews! They’re waxing your most intimate place. Don’t just leave it up to anyone.

It will hurt, but most of the pain comes from thinking it will hurt. I personally try to gaslight myself into thinking it doesn’t hurt, and it works pretty well.

I always tell myself that my waxer has seen worse. I’ve been told stories by my own waxers, not even people on the internet, and many of them have seen it all. So I don’t worry about how I look, smell, react, or anything.

Exfoliate.

I don’t shave for two weeks before getting waxed. Trust me. It will hurt if you do. I’ve done that and noticed the difference.

One thing to note is that waxing isn’t for everyone, so I’m not recommending it for everyone! It just works well for me. I’m happy to say that my life was changed for the better, and now that I’ve ditched my razor, I’ll never go back.

