Here’s What Her Campus Girls Are Wearing This Semester

With how hectic it is adjusting to a new school year, sometimes the last thing you’re thinking about is what to wear to class or to the upcoming football game. If you’re looking for some ideas, here are a few outfits that the Her Campus at FSU chapter is wearing this semester!

Family weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviapobocik) Olivia Pobocik’s gameday outfit for parent’s weekend is the perfect inspiration for your next game! “With all the busyness of parent’s weekend, I just chose an outfit that was super easy to pick out. I wanted the main focus of my outfit to be this vintage hat, and I centered the other pieces around it.” Most of her outfit is from local shops around Tallahassee: her hat is from Picked, her top is from Tally and Fin, her skirt is from Shein, and her cowgirl boots are from Amazon.

game day at Doak

If you’re looking for a bold game-day outfit, try out a statement vintage jacket as Carly Nelson did. Her vintage Florida State jacket is from Depop, her biker shorts and tank top are from Amazon, and she’s wearing high-top Converse. View this post on Instagram A post shared by carly (@carly.nelson_) “I saw lots of people wearing cute, oversized jackets on gameday, so when I found this jacket on Depop, I knew I had to have it. I wore this outfit on the coldest game day of the year, so I was able to wear a jacket comfortably, pairing a tank top and biker shorts underneath to keep cool.”

coffee date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia 🎀 (@sophiamontoya__) Use Sophia Montoya’s sleek look for inspiration on your next coffee date. Her jacket was stolen from her grandma’s closet, her top is from Victoria’s Secret PINK, her jeans are from Urban Outfitters, and her bag is Coach. She based the look off of Abelyn Alexa’s simple yet elevated style.“It was my first time wearing that top, and I was super excited to style it! I like to feel confident and put together through my clothing, and I feel this outfit is just that.”

Day Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexaaa ☆ (@alexallovet) Planning on taking a day trip? Alexa Llovet’s outfit is a great example of how to dress up for your adventure. Her dress is thrifted, and her earrings are from Amazon. “My inspiration was Pinterest and summer colors. I wore it because it made me feel confident, and I wanted to dress up in Miami Beach.”

favorite outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by savanna 🌝📖🍒🔮 (@savanna.pare) When looking for a way to spice up your outfit, check out Savanna Paré’s accessorized outfit to stand out. Her top is from Garage, her skirt from Aerie, her belt is Boot Barn, and her sandals are from Steve Madden. “You can’t go wrong with a black and white outfit, but the key is to accessorize. I added the belt and pendant necklace to make it stand out a little more. Chain belts are very cute and are more versatile to wear with different skirts as opposed to a regular belt.”

vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by caitlin doherty (@caitlindoherttyy) Caitlin Doherty’s light and summery outfit is a must for your next beach vacation. Her shirt is from American Eagle, her skirt is from Aeropostale, and her shoes are from Converse. “I chose this outfit because it matched the vibe I was going for, and it was super comfy in the excruciating heat of Sarasota.”

concert

When figuring out your outfit for concerts like the GUTS tour, use inspiration from the artist, like Deniz Toksoz did. She dresses in a pop punk-ish style similar to Olivia Rodrigo. Her dress is from H&M, her bow is from Claire’s, and the shoes are from Macy’s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deniz Toksoz (@deniztksz) “I wore the plaid dress because it’s a staple of Olivia’s style, and she loves purple and pink. Olivia also wears a lot of bows so it was a cute addition to my outfit. The shoes matched the black on the dress and were cute and comfy during the concert.”

fall break abroad

If you want to start planning outfits for your next semester abroad, take a look at Paige McGuinn’s fall outfit she wore in France. Her skirt is from Princess Polly, her vest is vintage from her grandma, and her turtleneck is from Zara. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige 🪻 (@paigemcguinn_) “I wanted a chic and classy outfit for cooler weather, but I also wanted it to be semi-casual so I wore a mini skirt and tights combination. I wore this outfit because it reminds me of something my grandma would wear! She was my absolute fashion idol!”

Beach day