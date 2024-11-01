These 3 Fashion Trends Are Making a Comeback This Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall fashion hitting stores in full swing, an array of styles we thought were long gone might be re-entering the wardrobes. From new silhouettes to new color schemes and fabrics, this fall seems like it’s going to be full of clothing surprises! Here are three trends I think are making a comeback this season:

Skinny Jeans @tessaverga love it or hate it but skinny jeans are making a come back #fall2023fashion #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Tessa I know what you may be thinking, “In what world are skinny jeans coming back?” The answer to that question is this world! In 2020, we saw a quick shift from the skinny jeans of the 2010s to a more laid-back style. Many people traded in their high-rise skinnies for low-rise baggy jeans. With this fashion shift, skinny jeans have been essentially denounced as an immediate fashion crime. Still, in recent years, it’s been pointed out that the silhouettes of jeans have been getting skinnier and skinnier. Lately, we’ve seen shifts toward a more straight-leg or bootcut style of pants, leaving the extremely baggy jeans of 2020 in the past. This change in pant silhouettes hints at the eventual return of a long-scorned fashion relic, which begs the question, what other 2010s fashions might we see moving forward? Maybe the return of the chevron print? Or better yet, peplum tops? Faux Fur Coats View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ipek Steenbeek | 444 (@ipeksteenbeek) Gone is the minimalism of the past because this fall, it seems like we’re going to be seeing more and more fur coats out and about. Faux fur coats are all over popular clothing websites like Princess Polly, Revolve, and Garage. No matter the time or place, the fashion girlies have been dawning their faux fur coats day and night. Though the idea of a huge faux fur coat can seem a little too Sex and the City, it should be noted how iconic of a statement piece the fur coat can be. Picture a basic baby tee and mini skirt combo with a fur coat thrown over top. This turns into an instantly heightened outfit, perfect for a night out. Sometimes, all you need in life is a good statement piece, and a fur coat can be just that this fall. Animal Print @ciarabranigan whole outfit is @MOTEL wooo🤍💘✨ #leopardprint #furcoat #furjacket #motelrocks #motelrocksoutfit #outfitinspo ♬ f me pumps – 777 If the rising popularity of the Edikted leopard mini shorts has taught us anything, it’s that animal print is back. It should come as no surprise since the animal print trend usually comes back around every year in a new form. There were the cow-print bucket hats of 2020, the zebra-print jeans of 2021, and now cheetah print is getting its moment in the spotlight. In stores, we’ve been seeing leopard print shoes, pants, and bags. In preparation for fall, we can’t forget about leopard print coats. Some might say there’s such a thing as too much leopard, but clearly, the fashion space disagrees. Walking into a department store has shoppers wondering if they’ve set foot on a safari, and one click on fashion websites will have you questioning if they’re just putting leopard print on everything.

To say this fall is going to be interesting fashion-wise is an understatement. It seems like we’re all going to have to excavate our skinny jeans from the backs of our closets and scour Depop for a suitable leopard print fur coat just to keep up. Here’s to seeing some iconic looks from the fashion girlies this fall!

