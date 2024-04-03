5 Underrated Rides at Walt Disney World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Although I’m not a native Floridian, I’ve been to Walt Disney World several times. For a while, the Disney theme parks and the Orlando area were all I’d experienced in Florida. While Disney may not feature the world’s largest selection of thrilling rides, the combination of whimsical animatronics, revolutionizing technology, and undeniable nostalgia make Disney rides, dare I say it, so magical and amazing.

I wanted to spotlight some Disney rides that are overlooked. These rides deserve some more love and appreciation. Sit back, keep all legs and arms inside the moving vehicle, and enjoy the ride.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick alford (@mindofageek) We’re starting this off with one of my all-time favorite Disney rides (it’s probably in my top three, honestly). We’ve all gushed about the adrenaline rush we get from Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, but we always forget about the exciting and incredible Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. This is such a fun coaster, and it’s more intense than people think. This thing goes fast and has little to hold on to, so you feel like you’re truly flying. Or, if you’re me, you put your hands up during all the most thrilling parts. There are so many drops and sharp turns that all occur on a rickety track, which truly gets your adrenaline rushing. If you go on this ride at night during the fireworks show, it’s even more exciting.

Carousel of Progress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena | Disney World Strategies (@livingbydisney) Maybe I’m secretly a baby boomer or just the biggest history nerd on the planet, but this ride is very under-appreciated. Many people consider this an attraction rather than a ride, but I swear that rotating the floor catches me off guard every time in the best way possible. If you haven’t ever been on the Carousel of Progress before, it’s a show where a family entirely made up of animatronics walks through some of the most life-changing inventions of the 20th century. It’s about half an hour, and it’s air-conditioned the entire time, which is always a win. The songs are both cheesy and total bops at the same time. It’s entertaining and the story is charming. Is it a little outdated for 2024? Perhaps. Is it a fantastic use of time at Disney World? Absolutely.

Jungle Cruise

@hispanicpanick This skipper was hilarious! #dadjokes #dadsoftiktok #junglecruise #hippo #disney #skipper #exes #breakup #humor ♬ Circle of Life – Furnace and the Fundamentals I’ll admit, I had not gone on this ride until last year when I was at Disney World for my high school choir trip. However, I completely regret not going on this ride sooner. It’s quite a long ride; I’d say it’s around 20 minutes or so. The commentary is unmatched, and it truly makes the ride experience so unique. You get to see some cool animals, plants, and waterfalls. Sometimes, you get splashed with some water, which would feel amazing on a hot summer day. Whether you want to crack jokes with the cast member who guides you along the ride or relax and take in the views, this ride is not to be skipped.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lourdes, Emily & Megan ✨ Disney Lovers (@lulyintheparks) For this next ride, we’re heading over to EPCOT. EPCOT is known for food, festivals, and some of the newest rides at Disney World. Nevertheless, I want to give some love to one of my favorite rides from childhood. Was this ride made with small children in mind? Sure, but it’s still a blast. I love getting to ride around in a little shell-shaped car. Six-year-old me lost her mind when she got to go on this ride for the first time. Also, you get to see all of Nemo’s friends and look for Nemo together. Somehow, he’s gotten lost yet again, and we’re tasked with finding him. This ride has such warm, tropical vibes, and the addition of the characters is so cute and clever. It usually has short wait times, too. You don’t want to leave it off your EPCOT list.

Pirates of the Caribbean