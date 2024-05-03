6 Perfect Post-Grad Hobbies To Pick up This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’m graduating this spring semester, and like many other FSU students, I’m going back home for the summer. When I get back home, I don’t want to just sit around all day and stare at my phone, doing nothing. I want to find new hobbies and make new memories. Here are some hobbies I’m hoping to start this summer. Maybe you’ll want to start them, too!

Sports

I loved playing volleyball and soccer when I was younger. Volleyball is one of my favorite sports to play, so I’d love to get back into the sport for fun! If you used to play a sport and you miss playing it, nothing is stopping you from starting it again. Gather your friends or family to join you and make some fun memories.

If volleyball isn’t your favorite, you could also join the pickleball bandwagon, which is becoming increasingly popular every year. Pickleball is everywhere now, so finding a place where people play won’t be too hard to find. Bring your friends to get some great exercise and learn a new sport!

Painting

Sometimes, I don’t want to leave the house because it’s so hot during the summer in Florida, so painting is a great hobby to pick up. There are so many things I could paint! From flowerpots for my plants to canvases to fill up the empty walls in my room, I could even paint with my friends while having a cute picnic! This is also such a calming activity that I wouldn’t have to put too much thought into. Plus, I can stay inside since it’s not too messy.

Taking Pictures

@gabifuller2.0 Taking a picture of the moment > just living in the moment ♬ original sound – Gabi Fuller

My mom always tells me to take pictures when I hang out with my friends, but I always forget to pull my phone out. I’m someone who loves to live in the moment, but I also need to learn that capturing those moments is just as good as living in them. I want to take more photos of everything: my family, my friends, my dog, nature, things I love, and myself. I want to capture everything that makes me happy and the things I never want to forget.

Baking

Baking is sometimes stressful because I don’t want to make a mistake with whatever I make, especially if others are going to eat the food I made. I want to get over this fear and bake just for fun! I want to learn how to make a homemade cake before my sister’s birthday in July. Setting goals when adding new hobbies to my life helps me incorporate them into my daily routine.

Yoga

Although I want to be busy this summer, I know there will be moments when I need to calm down and ground myself back to earth. I took a yoga class a couple of years ago in school, and it was great for my mental health. I wasn’t as angry or sad as I usually was, and I was physically healthy, too! I loved my teacher because she always started and ended the class with a positive outlook for us to take home with us.

So, to bring more of that positive energy back into my life, I’m going to slowly get back into yoga. The thing about yoga is to never rush; always move at the pace you feel most comfortable with. FSU has a yoga club that would be great to join if you need serenity and strength in your life.

Learn a Language

This hobby may be tricky for me and other people who want to try it because it takes a lot of time and effort. Still, learning a language is so much fun! I took three semesters of Spanish, and I loved it. However, I can already see that I’m losing some information that I learned not too long ago. I want to ensure I don’t lose too much of the language and start by refreshing my memory. Who knows? I may even learn something new that I didn’t learn at FSU.

There are so many more hobbies that you could do for your summer, not just the ones I mentioned. You could go hiking, start your own garden, learn how to surf, make your own jewelry, and even make a scrapbook dedicated to your 2024 summer!

Whatever new hobby you want to start this summer, just remember that you can do whatever you want to do. There’s no pressure to have a productive summer. Some of the best memories you can make in the summer are when you’re going at a slow pace and living in the moment.

