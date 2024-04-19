5 Recent Purchases I’ve Made To Prepare for Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer is right around the corner! Over the past few weeks, I’ve found a few cute and affordable essentials that everyone should have on their wishlist.

Land’s End Tote

Target Tank Tops

@_govictoria Trying on all of targets ribbed tanks so you dont have to ♬ original sound – govictoria You can never have too many basics in your closet. I bought a couple of these tank tops last summer and they’re still in great shape, so I recently bought a few more in different colors! These tanks are so lightweight and comfortable. They’re also the perfect length to be worn with high or low-waisted bottoms! They come in so many adorable colors and are only $8. Run to Target now to get a few of these for summer!

Nail Kit

@yodeebs Reply to @marissa.024 this gel nail kit is great for beginners, linked on my amazon store front! 💅🏽 #gelnails #nails #diynails #amazon #foryoupage ♬ original sound – yodeebs I’m sure everyone loves having cute nails for summer without breaking the bank. I recently bought a gel nail kit on Amazon and it’s amazing. It has 32 different colors, a UV light, and everything else you need for unlimited manicures. The kit is under $40, which is less than one gel manicure at a salon. Other than saving money, painting your nails can be a great hobby. If you’re having a boring day, go on Pinterest, get some inspiration, and give yourself a creative manicure! TikTok also has some great tutorials!

Stanley Cup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STANLEY.NZ (@stanley_newzealand) If you’re still on the lookout for a good water bottle, Stanley carries the Iceflow Flip Straw Tumbler. I have the classic Stanley cup, but this one is so much better. It’s the perfect size to fit in the side pocket of your backpack or your purse. It’s also spill-proof! It’s such good quality and keeps your water cold for what feels like forever, which is necessary for hot Florida summers. This water bottle is just so convenient for being on the go this summer!

Digital Camera