5 Recent Purchases I’ve Made To Prepare for Summer

Summer is right around the corner! Over the past few weeks, I’ve found a few cute and affordable essentials that everyone should have on their wishlist.
- Land’s End Tote
-
Starting with my favorite find, the Land’s End Medium Natural 5 Pocket Open Top Canvas Tote Bag. This bag is perfect as everything from an everyday purse, school bag, or beach bag. If you’re using it for summer classes, there’s room for a laptop and books. If you’re using it as a beach bag, it has room for a towel, clothes, water bottle, and other beach essentials.
It comes in so many adorable colors and the store even offers embroidery! I got mine monogrammed with my initials on one side and a dragonfly embroidered on the other. One of the best parts of the bag is the price! If you sign up for the Land’s End emailing list, you can get the bag for less than $30.
- Target Tank Tops
-
You can never have too many basics in your closet. I bought a couple of these tank tops last summer and they’re still in great shape, so I recently bought a few more in different colors! These tanks are so lightweight and comfortable. They’re also the perfect length to be worn with high or low-waisted bottoms! They come in so many adorable colors and are only $8. Run to Target now to get a few of these for summer!
- Nail Kit
-
I’m sure everyone loves having cute nails for summer without breaking the bank. I recently bought a gel nail kit on Amazon and it’s amazing. It has 32 different colors, a UV light, and everything else you need for unlimited manicures. The kit is under $40, which is less than one gel manicure at a salon. Other than saving money, painting your nails can be a great hobby. If you’re having a boring day, go on Pinterest, get some inspiration, and give yourself a creative manicure! TikTok also has some great tutorials!
- Stanley Cup
-
If you’re still on the lookout for a good water bottle, Stanley carries the Iceflow Flip Straw Tumbler. I have the classic Stanley cup, but this one is so much better. It’s the perfect size to fit in the side pocket of your backpack or your purse. It’s also spill-proof! It’s such good quality and keeps your water cold for what feels like forever, which is necessary for hot Florida summers. This water bottle is just so convenient for being on the go this summer!
- Digital Camera
-
Last but not least, a digital camera is a must-have for the summer. If you still don’t have one, it’s not too late to hop on the trend! Digital camera photos are so fun and such a cute way to document all of the fun things you’re doing this summer. There are also so many options depending on the picture quality you’re looking for or how fancy you want to get. I have the Kodak Pixpro FZ55, but there are plenty of others on Amazon and eBay.
Make sure you check out all of these items and add them to your shopping list for summer!
