How I Plan To Make Halloween Last All Week Long

Halloween is packed with fun, but it always feels crammed into just one night! There are so many awesome things to do around Halloween, so here are a few ideas to make the night last all week long:

Movie Nights

There are tons of awesome Halloween movies and shows out there! Spooky or funny, there’s something for everyone! A couple of my favorites are Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown.

If movies aren’t your thing, try a TV show! There are some naturally spooky shows to try like School Spirits on Netflix (it’s short, so you can finish it in the Halloween season), or tune into a Halloween episode of your favorite show. If you’re not sure what to watch, Disney has tons of Halloween episodes!

Cozy up on the couch with your friends or family and enjoy a chill but fun night with a Halloween-themed movie or TV show marathon!

Bake Treats (Not Tricks)

Baking is another one of my favorite Halloween activities, and it also goes perfectly with a movie night. I’ve found baking to be a great way to spend time with people or just enjoy you-time!

You can look up a fun recipe and try something new, use store-bought Halloween treats, or even decorate cookies or cupcakes for Halloween! So many people love the popular Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Cookies, and now, you don’t even have to bake them to eat them.

Grab some icing and food coloring and decorate cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, or just eat them and enjoy!

Trick-or-Treat

I know Trick-or-Treating is supposed to be for kids, but who makes that rule? I think that college kids should still have a chance to have fun and get free candy. Plus, aren’t college students the ones who need the freebies?

Whether you live in an apartment or dorm, consider getting a group together, showing off your costumes, and going Trick-or-Treating!

Halloween Costume Fashion Show

Wouldn’t it be fun to see what each of your friends has in their wardrobes and create an outfit right on the spot? For this idea, simply host a little night-in to pick out costumes for each other using what you already have in your closets!

Bring some staples if it’s not at your place, and see what your friends have to offer. When you’re done, put on a fashion show! It’s the perfect 2000s montage moment; you can even go out in the costumes if you like how they turn out! This is perfect if you didn’t have time to get a costume together before Halloween.

Costume Party or Contest

One of the best parts of Halloween is the costumes. Dressing up in our favorite characters allows you to let your personality shine through and be someone new for the night! Halloween costumes also provide a great opportunity for people-watching.

Host a little party (or a big one) for your friends and see all of their costumes, but be sure to take cute pictures and get ideas for next year! You could even roll out the red carpet and have a costume contest.

A Good Old Fashioned Spooky Story Night

While I admit that this is a little cheesy, with the right people, I think it could be really fun! You can sit around a campfire and tell spooky stories (or just have a yap sesh) with your girls! If that’s not enough of a plan for the night, you can also turn it into a game night!

Themed Board or Drinks Night

For this one, my best advice would be to go to TikTok. Invite your friends over to make some fun Halloween-themed boards or drinks. They can be Halloween colors or decorated with spooky items, it’s up to you. You can also further the plan by going supply shopping together, just remember to get creative!

Read A Book

Halloween isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay! If you want to get into the Halloween spirit without all the chaos, cozy up and find a horror book. You could do this alone or with some friends, and in my opinion, this is a great way to still participate in the season without getting too involved in typical Halloween madness.

I think the Halloween festivities deserve more than a single day or two, and if you agree, maybe these ideas will help make this Halloween season last a little longer. Enjoy Halloween! I know I will!

