Although I’ve never been a fashion person, I’ve always loved jewelry. From earrings to rings, I love the options and variety. I feel like jewelry can always elevate an outfit. One of my favorite places to buy jewelry from is Etsy. There are always one-of-a-kind pieces available and normally better priced than most stores. Here are my top 10 favorite Etsy shops to buy jewelry from.
- chloeva
-
One of my favorite places to get my gold jewelry from is Chloeva. I’ve purchased many rings from here, and they’ve never tarnished even when exposed to water. The shipping is so fast, especially being in Florida. All the reviews are so good, and you can customize some pieces.
- traceycreation
-
While I don’t wear bracelets all the time, I love the ones from TraceyCreation. I’ve purchased one for me and for my best friends, and we’re obsessed with them. Shipping is also free. There are always sales, which is such a bonus!
- malibeads
-
The jewelry from here is perfect for summer and the beach. MaLi Beads has more simple and dainty jewelry for everyone to love. All the beaded necklaces and stacked bracelets scream summer to me. This shop does have more pricey jewelry compared to the others, but I tend to stick to the budget-friendly options.
- wearitoutjewelz
-
This Etsy shop is for all my silver lovers. While I’ve loved the rings I’ve purchased from this store, there is so much more. The necklaces are all beautiful and give The Vampire Diaries type of vibes.
- Settembrejewellery
-
This shop has some of the most Pinterest-inspired jewelry I have ever seen. These pieces are perfect for summer, especially the necklaces. It’s definitely on the more expensive side, but it’s a great option for birthday gift suggestions.
- CaitylnMinimalist
-
Just like the shop’s name, this jewelry is perfect for anyone who loves more of a minimalist look. This shop has so many customizable options to make your jewelry more personal. I’m in love with so many of their earrings and will be purchasing more immediately.
- StudioMythical
-
When I first discovered this shop, I was in awe of these pieces. I’ve never wanted to add everything to my cart so fast. They have a wide range of options, especially with their necklaces. The shipping has consistently been fast for me in the past. I couldn’t recommend this shop more!
- PurePieceStudio
-
This shop is perfect for anyone who loves astrology or the moon. These are the best pieces to build up your jewelry collection or spice up any outfit. I adore everything they have, especially their earrings.
- NecklaceDreamWorld
-
This Etsy shop has an insane number of necklaces to choose from. From customizable pieces to the perfect chain necklaces, the options are endless. Another perk is that shipping is free and fast, which is always nice.
- DaumierJewelry
-
DaumierJewelry is the spot for anyone who is looking for pearl or jade pieces. I wish I could get every single pearl piece possible from here. All the jewelry looks so elegant and is the perfect addition to your spring outfits.
Jewelry has always been one of my favorite accessories. It’s the one thing I am always buying and asking for. I hope you fall in love with some of my favorite Etsy shops. Have fun shopping!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!