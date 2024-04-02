My Top 8 Packing Essentials for Studying Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Studying abroad was one of the best experiences of my life. Packing, however, was one of the most stressful experiences. I studied abroad for six weeks in Valencia, Spain, and during my time there, I finally mastered the art of packing. If you plan to study abroad, there’s no need to stress about curating the perfect packing list! Here’s a list of my top eight packing essentials for studying abroad.

Travel Backpack

If you plan on going on short weekend trips abroad, a travel backpack is a must! It can get tiring dragging a large suitcase or duffel bag everywhere. Additionally, it can be expensive on flights with size limits for carry-ons. I recommend a travel backpack with multiple pockets and a laptop sleeve if you have any class work while away. You may wonder, “How will I fit all my clothes in a backpack?” This is one of the many perks of only taking a backpack with you on a small trip: You can’t overpack!

Mini First Aid Kit

It’s super important to be prepared while you’re studying abroad. Some over-the-counter medications in the U.S. require prescriptions in Europe and other countries, so it’s better to be safe than sorry when packing for your time abroad. I recommend packing Ibuprofen, throat lozenges, Band-Aids, antacids, and any other prescriptions you may need for an abroad first aid kit. My first aid kit came in handy during my second week in Valencia. I got a virus, and I ended up having all of the medications I needed to get through my sickness, which was helpful since I wasn’t familiar with how to go to the doctor in Spain.

Fanny Pack

Some may say it’s a fashion statement, and others may disagree, but fanny packs are essential when studying abroad. Pickpocketing is a big deal in many places abroad, especially in Europe, so it’s important to have something you can put your valuables in and keep close to you. I used the Lululemon fanny pack during my time in Spain, and it helped me keep track of my stuff. Fanny packs are the perfect size to fit essentials such as your wallet, phone, portable charger, and even a snack.

Passport (and a Copy of your passport)

After being told repeatedly by my parents to remember my passport, it has officially been ingrained in my head. Remember your passport! Your passport is the key to going to and leaving different countries. It's always smart to bring a copy of your passport with you in case you misplace your physical passport. If you misplace your passport by accident, don't worry! Although getting another passport can be a long process, it's not impossible.

Packing Cubes

I love to be organized when I pack, so packing cubes made my life much easier. You can sort out all of your clothes into packing cubes, which also helps speed up the unpacking process when you arrive at your destination. Packing cubes also help to condense your clothing, allowing you to pack even more clothing options in your suitcase!

Reusable Water Bottle

Everyone needs their emotional water bottle sometimes. I brought my water bottle everywhere with me while I was abroad. Whether walking around the city, on a plane, in class, or just in your room, a reusable water bottle is necessary to stay hydrated. My reusable water bottle has officially been to three continents!

Universal Adaptor and Portable Charger

In many countries, outlets vary in shape and voltage standards. A universal adaptor is good to have so you can charge your electronics or use any hair appliances you may be bringing from home. You can buy chargers that work with the outlets while abroad, but I find it less stressful to get an adaptor. Portable chargers are also essential! If you are walking around the city, the last thing you want is for your phone to die, especially since you may need access to Google Maps. Portable chargers are convenient and small enough to carry around with you or put in a fanny pack!

Something to Remind You of Home